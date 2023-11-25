Browns Nation

Reporter Notes Expectations For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

By

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Dorian Thompson-Robinson bounced back from his disastrous debut with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And the Cleveland Browns rookie did it by minimizing mistakes and turnovers within a conservative game plan.

But even with a stellar defense, DTR’s team won’t win many games with just one touchdown on the board.

Mary Kay Cabot offered her thoughts on what more Thompson-Robinson needs to do against the Broncos.

Some of the Cleveland.com reporter’s observations were more obvious than others.

“He has to build on what he did against the Steelers,” she says. “You have to have to score more than 13 points. You have to have more than just one drive.”

But Cabot went on to say that DTR must throw the ball downfield to Amari Cooper.

She points out how some deep passes will loosen the defense up and help the Browns’ running game.

Pittsburgh held the Browns running backs to just 2.7 yards-per-carry last week.

By the second half, the Steelers disregarded any pass threat as all 11 players played close to the line.

MKC also noted the high number of dropped passes that affected DTR’s stat line.

Thompson-Robinson’s receivers might still be getting used to his delivery, but they have to do better.

In his debut, DTR threw 3 interceptions and had a fourth off a deflection against Pittsburgh.

Denver comes off a 4-game stretch in which they induced 13 turnovers and will look to continue that trend.

That might stop Kevin Stefanski from opening up the offense too much, despite MKC’s advice.

Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

