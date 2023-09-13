Reporter Notes How Browns Offense Was Prolific Against Bengals

Things might have looked ugly at times for the Cleveland Browns offense on Sunday.

But it wasn’t like Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were doing any better with a wet, heavy ball.

Cleveland got the best of Cincinnati in their 24-3 victory.

And as OBR’s Brad Stainbrook points out, the Browns offense was actually rather prolific in the rain.

#Browns had 17 offensive plays of 10+ yards on Sunday, which was third in the NFL for week one. Only Miami and Los Angeles had more. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 13, 2023

Cleveland ran 17 plays that went for 10 yards or more, the third-best mark in the NFL’s opening weekend.

Those plays offset a lot of short runs and incomplete passes.

Their 350 total yards and Watson’s 16/29/154 line were nothing to write home about.

But if the defense looks half as good as they did Sunday, 24 points-per-week will win a lot of games.

Nick Chubb ran for 10 or more yards five times during the game and tacked on a 10-yard pass.

Jerome Ford’s 17-yard scamper and Elijah Moore’s 19-yard end-around were the longest runs of the day.

Watson completed eight passes that went for 10 yards, and he picked up 10+ on the ground three times.

PFF cited one big stat that shows the impact of the offensive line on the offense.

!!!! Wyatt Teller with a 🥞 20 yards downfield. pic.twitter.com/MPsPoXlXZE — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 10, 2023

Cleveland’s rushing total included 82 yards before contact, the second most of any team Sunday.

And this is despite sub-par run-blocking grades for both Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones.

Jones held up perfectly in the passing game, allowing zero pressures on 20 pass snaps.

Cleveland hopes to show a national TV audience what they can do in better weather Monday night.