Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Reporter Notes How Browns Offense Was Prolific Against Bengals

Reporter Notes How Browns Offense Was Prolific Against Bengals

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Things might have looked ugly at times for the Cleveland Browns offense on Sunday.

But it wasn’t like Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were doing any better with a wet, heavy ball.

Cleveland got the best of Cincinnati in their 24-3 victory.

And as OBR’s Brad Stainbrook points out, the Browns offense was actually rather prolific in the rain.

Cleveland ran 17 plays that went for 10 yards or more, the third-best mark in the NFL’s opening weekend.

Those plays offset a lot of short runs and incomplete passes.

Their 350 total yards and Watson’s 16/29/154 line were nothing to write home about.

But if the defense looks half as good as they did Sunday, 24 points-per-week will win a lot of games.

Nick Chubb ran for 10 or more yards five times during the game and tacked on a 10-yard pass.

Jerome Ford’s 17-yard scamper and Elijah Moore’s 19-yard end-around were the longest runs of the day.

Watson completed eight passes that went for 10 yards, and he picked up 10+ on the ground three times.

PFF cited one big stat that shows the impact of the offensive line on the offense.

Cleveland’s rushing total included 82 yards before contact, the second most of any team Sunday.

And this is despite sub-par run-blocking grades for both Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones.

Jones held up perfectly in the passing game, allowing zero pressures on 20 pass snaps.

Cleveland hopes to show a national TV audience what they can do in better weather Monday night.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns battles with Orlando Brown Jr. #75 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Key Change Browns Defense Made In Week 1

40 mins ago

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Thomas Shares His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers' Injury

21 hours ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Steelers Will Face Browns Without 2 Important Players

22 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Notes 1 Major Factor In Browns' Win Over Bengals

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Announces Jack Conklin's Replacement

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first down against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson Outplayed His AFC North Counterparts

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Get Brutal Update On Jack Conklin’s Injury

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Sent A Big Message After Week 1 Win

2 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Impressive Browns' Defense Was In Win Over Bengals

3 days ago

Analyst Sends Fiery Message To Browns Ahead Of Bengals Game

3 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Share Inspiring Video Ahead Of Bengals Game

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elijah Moore Talks About The Importance Of Having A Fast Start

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Safety Says Team Will Play With “Chip On Their Shoulder”

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals At Browns Game Predictions For Week 1

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Grossi Names 2 Key Browns Players Against Bengals

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Explains Why Browns Pursued Veterans This Year

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Responds To Ja'Marr Chase's Comments On Browns

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Notes The Importance Of Beating The Bengals

5 days ago

Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball as Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to make the tackle during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Has Big Response To Ja'Marr Chase's Comments

5 days ago

Ja'Marr Chase #1of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Nearly Called The Browns By A Different Name

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Coach Notes Myles Garrett's Potential Under Jim Schwartz

5 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a second half interception during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Talks Facing Joe Burrow In Season Opener

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns OC Says 1 Player Has 'Grown' In Team's System

6 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Discusses Browns' 'Urgency' In 2023

6 days ago

Analyst Notes Key Change Browns Defense Made In Week 1

No more pages to load