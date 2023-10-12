Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

Reporter Notes Kyle Shanahan's Record Against Jim Schwartz

Reporter Notes Kyle Shanahan’s Record Against Jim Schwartz

By

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

San Francisco will bring the NFC’s leading defense to stop the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

And they are probably salivating at the notion of facing a backup quarterback behind a battered offensive line.

Cleveland counters with the best defense in the AFC against a multifaceted offense that seems unstoppable.

But 49ers beat writer Jack Hammer warns that the Browns are the current home of Kyle Shanahan’s biggest nemesis.

Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz holds a 1-8 record against the Niners head coach.

Shanahan’s 2016 Atlanta Falcons offense averaged 33.9 points per game before running into a Schwartz-led defense.

The Eagles held Atlanta to 15 points in that Week 10 matchup.

With questions at quarterback and along the offensive line, not much is expected of the Browns offense.

They already own the third-worst passing attack before possibly starting their third QB in five games.

Cleveland’s defense is the best hope of stealing a win against the consummate Super Bowl favorite.

And Schwartz knows that means stopping more than just one or two players.

Dallas absolutely shut down Christian McCaffrey last week to the tune of 2.7 yards per carry.

But they still lost, 42-10, with everybody else chipping in.

Schwartz’s defense has to shut down their wideouts, stifle a resurgent George Kittle, and contain McCaffrey.

Their 10th meeting will be Schwartz’s biggest challenge against Shanahan and his offensive juggernaut.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

