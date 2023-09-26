Reporter Notes The Importance Of Browns-Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns started the season with back-to-back divisional contests, going 1-1.

They’ll have their third divisional test in the first month alone when they square off vs. the Baltimore Ravens for a highly-anticipated Week 4 showdown.

As complicated as things might seem on paper, the Browns defense has been lights out thus far.

That’s why Browns insider Brad Stainbrook feels confident ahead of Sunday’s divisional game, noting it’s a big test to see where this team really stands.

What a huge test for the #Browns on Sunday. If the defense that showed up the past three games shows up Sunday…watch out. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 26, 2023

The Browns have allowed fewer than 500 total yards and just 3.2 yards per play through the first three games of the season.

The Ravens are always a complicated matchup, but they almost lost to the Cincinnati Bengals despite Joe Burrow being on one leg, and then couldn’t keep up with Gardner Minshew at home.

Lamar Jackson is obviously an elite quarterback, but the Ravens have struggled with injuries, and they might be undermanned again on Sunday.

The Browns offense looked much better in Week 3, with Deshaun Watson not taking that many risks and taking better care of the football overall, but the defense stole all the headlines after holding Mike Vrabel’s team to just three points.

With an elite pass-rushing duo and a stout front seven, Todd Monken will have a tough time running the football against Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Jackson hasn’t been at his best when forced to become a passer, and even though he has a new solid weapon in Zay Flowers, he could be in for a very long afternoon.