Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Reporter Notes The Importance Of Browns-Ravens Game

Reporter Notes The Importance Of Browns-Ravens Game

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns started the season with back-to-back divisional contests, going 1-1.

They’ll have their third divisional test in the first month alone when they square off vs. the Baltimore Ravens for a highly-anticipated Week 4 showdown.

As complicated as things might seem on paper, the Browns defense has been lights out thus far.

That’s why Browns insider Brad Stainbrook feels confident ahead of Sunday’s divisional game, noting it’s a big test to see where this team really stands.

The Browns have allowed fewer than 500 total yards and just 3.2 yards per play through the first three games of the season.

The Ravens are always a complicated matchup, but they almost lost to the Cincinnati Bengals despite Joe Burrow being on one leg, and then couldn’t keep up with Gardner Minshew at home.

Lamar Jackson is obviously an elite quarterback, but the Ravens have struggled with injuries, and they might be undermanned again on Sunday.

The Browns offense looked much better in Week 3, with Deshaun Watson not taking that many risks and taking better care of the football overall, but the defense stole all the headlines after holding Mike Vrabel’s team to just three points.

With an elite pass-rushing duo and a stout front seven, Todd Monken will have a tough time running the football against Kevin Stefanski’s team.

Jackson hasn’t been at his best when forced to become a passer, and even though he has a new solid weapon in Zay Flowers, he could be in for a very long afternoon.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Stats Show Dawand Jones Was Dominant Against The Titans

50 mins ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Global Music Superstar Admits To Being A Browns Fan

18 hours ago

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is tackled by Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

J.J. Watt Shares Praise For 'Dominant' Browns Defense

20 hours ago

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Defense Is Posting Remarkable Numbers This Season

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James Was Hyped Up During Impressive Browns Win

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Myles Garrett’s Huge Impact Against Titans O-Line

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporter Notes Browns Could 'Get Out' Of Deshaun Watson’s Contract

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NFL Makes Decision About Minkah Fitzpatrick's Hit To Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Nick Chubb's Former High School Showed Big Support After Injury

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NFL Fines Deshaun Watson For 3 Violations Against Steelers

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Says Browns' Chances Against Titans Lay On 1 Figure

3 days ago

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Derrick Henry Shares His Thoughts On Browns' Defensive Front

3 days ago

Titans At Browns Week 3 Predictions

3 days ago

browns fans holding up a defense sign

Numbers Show How Impressive Browns' Defense Has Been This Season

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Nick Chubb Was On Pace To Make Browns History Before Injury

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Breaks Silence On His Nick Chubb Tackle

4 days ago

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans walks off of the field after defeating the Cleveland Browns 43-13 at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Talks About Going Against Derrick Henry This Week

4 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Kareem Hunt's Status For Sunday

4 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Browns' Offensive Issues

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joel Bitonio Agrees With Deshaun Watson About Communication

5 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Brandon Marshall Calls Out Minkah Fitzpatrick's Hit On Nick Chubb

5 days ago

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns Defense Thrives In 1 Category This Year

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says Defense Should Be 'Furious' With The Offense

5 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Comments On Kareem Hunt's Return To Browns

5 days ago

Stats Show Dawand Jones Was Dominant Against The Titans

No more pages to load