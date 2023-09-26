Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Stats Show Dawand Jones Was Dominant Against The Titans

Stats Show Dawand Jones Was Dominant Against The Titans

By

Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

When an NFL team puts a rookie starter on the offensive line, they tend to be blue-chip first-round picks.

But the Cleveland Browns landed their starting right tackle in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dawand Jones made his starting debut against the formidable T.J. Watt last week and more than held his own.

And the lessons of that battle helped him throw a shutout against the Tennessee Titans, per PFF CLE Browns.

Jones was on the field for every snap Sunday, including 37 pass plays.

Not once did his assigned defender rush, hit, or sack Deshaun Watson.

Jack Conklin’s season-ending injury in Week 1 forced the Browns’ hand on making a change on the right side.

And now we see why Jones got the nod over third-year tackle James Hudson.

Jones is quick on his feet and uses his arms well to keep rushers at bay.

And his effort helped Watson and the Browns find success against the Titans.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger is a big fan of Jones’ technique and his enthusiasm for the game.

He said he came off the bench and played “like a seasoned vet.”

And Baldinger’s weekly evals haven’t diminished in their excitement for Jones’ unexpected success.

Jones laments what he calls a sack by Watt in Week 2, although PFF did not credit it to Jones.

That led NFL Rookie Watch to declare Jones the only starting rookie tackle not to give up a sack this season.

However you define sacks, Jones appears to be a real find in the middle of Cleveland’s draft class.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Global Music Superstar Admits To Being A Browns Fan

18 hours ago

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is tackled by Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

J.J. Watt Shares Praise For 'Dominant' Browns Defense

20 hours ago

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Defense Is Posting Remarkable Numbers This Season

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James Was Hyped Up During Impressive Browns Win

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Myles Garrett’s Huge Impact Against Titans O-Line

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporter Notes Browns Could 'Get Out' Of Deshaun Watson’s Contract

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NFL Makes Decision About Minkah Fitzpatrick's Hit To Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Nick Chubb's Former High School Showed Big Support After Injury

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NFL Fines Deshaun Watson For 3 Violations Against Steelers

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Says Browns' Chances Against Titans Lay On 1 Figure

3 days ago

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Derrick Henry Shares His Thoughts On Browns' Defensive Front

3 days ago

Titans At Browns Week 3 Predictions

3 days ago

browns fans holding up a defense sign

Numbers Show How Impressive Browns' Defense Has Been This Season

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Nick Chubb Was On Pace To Make Browns History Before Injury

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Breaks Silence On His Nick Chubb Tackle

4 days ago

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans walks off of the field after defeating the Cleveland Browns 43-13 at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Talks About Going Against Derrick Henry This Week

4 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Kareem Hunt's Status For Sunday

4 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Browns' Offensive Issues

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joel Bitonio Agrees With Deshaun Watson About Communication

5 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Brandon Marshall Calls Out Minkah Fitzpatrick's Hit On Nick Chubb

5 days ago

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns Defense Thrives In 1 Category This Year

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says Defense Should Be 'Furious' With The Offense

5 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Comments On Kareem Hunt's Return To Browns

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Discusses Deshaun Watson's Struggles

5 days ago

Global Music Superstar Admits To Being A Browns Fan

No more pages to load