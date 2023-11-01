Reporter Seems To Confirm Deshaun Watson’s Status For Week 9

Nothing changed in the Cleveland Browns quarterback room before the NFL trade deadline.

And that keeps a lot of fans and analysts looking for answers about Deshaun Watson’s shoulder.

Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t commit to P.J. Walker, declining to name a starter for the tilt against the Cardinals.

But Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto seems to know that Watson is already ruled out.

It appears #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will be out again this week per @terrypluto pic.twitter.com/I57lYXUZ15 — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) November 1, 2023

More For You Cleveland shared an excerpt from Pluto’s latest piece regarding the Browns.

Pluto claims the decision comes down between Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The longtime Browns insider has some faith that Walker can find a way to sneak past Arizona.

But he points out that Baltimore and Pittsburgh are on deck and pose a larger challenge.

An extra week of rest will certainly help Watson’s slow-healing shoulder.

His post-game MRI in Week 7 showed “residual” swelling, something that seemed to surprise the team again.

In fact, nothing about Watson’s recovery has gone as expected by the Browns.

Stefanski said Watson had “no limitations” against the Colts, except that he couldn’t throw a football.

Thompson-Robinson arguably deserves another, better-managed shot to win back his QB-2 status.

Or like Pluto, maybe the team feels their best chance is with the more experienced Walker behind center.

But Cleveland needs a healthy, starting-caliber quarterback to face their division rivals.

Because as he saw last week, Stefanski can’t keep hoping to get lucky with overmatched backup QBs.