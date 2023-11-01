Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Reporter Seems To Confirm Deshaun Watson’s Status For Week 9

Reporter Seems To Confirm Deshaun Watson’s Status For Week 9

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Nothing changed in the Cleveland Browns quarterback room before the NFL trade deadline.

And that keeps a lot of fans and analysts looking for answers about Deshaun Watson’s shoulder.

Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t commit to P.J. Walker, declining to name a starter for the tilt against the Cardinals.

But Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto seems to know that Watson is already ruled out.

More For You Cleveland shared an excerpt from Pluto’s latest piece regarding the Browns.

Pluto claims the decision comes down between Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

The longtime Browns insider has some faith that Walker can find a way to sneak past Arizona.

But he points out that Baltimore and Pittsburgh are on deck and pose a larger challenge.

An extra week of rest will certainly help Watson’s slow-healing shoulder.

His post-game MRI in Week 7 showed “residual” swelling, something that seemed to surprise the team again.

In fact, nothing about Watson’s recovery has gone as expected by the Browns.

Stefanski said Watson had “no limitations” against the Colts, except that he couldn’t throw a football.

Thompson-Robinson arguably deserves another, better-managed shot to win back his QB-2 status.

Or like Pluto, maybe the team feels their best chance is with the more experienced Walker behind center.

But Cleveland needs a healthy, starting-caliber quarterback to face their division rivals.

Because as he saw last week, Stefanski can’t keep hoping to get lucky with overmatched backup QBs.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kareem Hunt Addresses His Frustration From Seahawks Game

3 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Insider Provides Big Deshaun Watson Update

21 mins ago

Jacoby Brissett #12 of the Washington Commanders looks on before his game against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField on September 10, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Reveals Browns' Reported Offer For Jacoby Brissett

4 hours ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Sends Goodbye Message To Cleveland

4 hours ago

Browns Legend Opens Up On Health Issues From His Football Career

23 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Super Bowl Champion Urges Browns To 'Start Faster' On The Road

23 hours ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns catches the ball during warm-ups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Trade Donovan Peoples-Jones To The Lions

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Insider Predicts 1 Big Move Ahead Of Trade Deadline

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Insider Says Browns Are 'Chasing' A Veteran QB

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Could Make Another Surprising Deshaun Watson Move

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks

Browns Players Took Part In Wholesome Show With Children

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks

Stats Highlight P.J. Walker's Turnover Struggles

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Myles Garrett Gets Honest About 'Missed Opportunity' Against Seattle

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanksi

Analyst Highlights A Positive Sign In Browns Despite The Loss

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward

Analyst Warns Browns Against Being ‘Overconfident'

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kareem Hunt Takes Issue With Lack Of Usage Against Seahawks

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Analyst Highlights P.J. Walker Struggles In Crucial Moments Against Seahawks

2 days ago

browns helmets

Analyst Links Browns With Star WR

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals How Long Watson Could be Out

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Insider Notes Browns Plans For Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

2 Colts Players Fined After Browns Game

3 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Benny Snell

Reporter Notes Browns Hosted A Series Of RBs Before Latest Signing

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Enter Seahawks Game With 4 Key Players On Injury List

4 days ago

browns helmet

Week 8 Game Prediction: Browns At Seahawks

4 days ago

Kareem Hunt Addresses His Frustration From Seahawks Game

No more pages to load