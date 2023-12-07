Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Reporter Sheds Light On Jaguars’ QB Injury Scare

Reporter Sheds Light On Jaguars’ QB Injury Scare

By

Jacksonville Jaguars quaterback C.J. Beathard
(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

 

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter their matchup with the Cleveland Browns with more doubts than certainties.

Star QB Trevor Lawrence will likely miss the game with an ankle injury, as he was unable to put weight on it and was helped off the field in the fourth quarter of their overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.

On top of that, backup QB C.J. Beathard might not be at 100 percent either, as he was listed as a limited participant with a hand/wrist injury, according to ProFootballTalk.

Nonetheless, Jaguars insider Demetrius Harvey shook off all doubts about his availability, stating that he actually suffered a shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on it, and the ‘limited’ tag is pretty much meaningless (via Demetrius Harvey on Twitter).

Whatever the case, the Browns and their stout defense would obviously rather square off against a backup and not Trevor Lawrence, who has shown the ability to light it up and is one of the most promising prospects in the league.

This game could have crucial postseason implications, and both teams desperately crave a win to keep their hopes alive.

The Jaguars know that a loss could cost them the division, as the Houston Texans are lurking closely.

As for the Browns, they’ve dropped back-to-back games after reaching seven wins, and failure to close the season out could send their once-promising campaign down the drain.

Cleveland has some well-known QB issues of their own, and whether Joe Flacco or Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be behind center for that matchup remains to be seen.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Former NFL Coach Makes Clear Statement On Joe Flacco's Play

30 mins ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes 1 Big Problem For Browns This Season

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jaguars Could Be Without 2 Key Players Against Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.

Browns Had Unique Way to Announce NFL Honor for 1 Player

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Broke 1 Browns QB Record During Rams Game

2 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Browns-Jaguars Odds Experience Notable Shift After Trevor Lawrence News

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Details Why The Browns Should Stick With 1 QB

2 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns passes as he is rushed by Ernest Jones #53 of the Los Angeles Rams during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Analyst Reveals Browns' Remaining Playoff Odds

2 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Analyst Names 1 Browns Player That 'Impressed' Against The Rams

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Has Strong Opinion About Browns QB Situation After Rams Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Already Making History As Browns QB

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Studs And Duds From The Browns Loss To The Rams In Week 13

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

NFL Insider Reveals Browns' Honest Feelings About Kevin Stefanski

4 days ago

Former New York Jets safety Adrian Amos

Analyst Says Browns Could Try To Claim Notable Safety From Waivers

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Fans look on during the first half of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Week 13 Game Prediction: Browns At Rams

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Unique Explanation To His Fast Recovery

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On Joe Flacco

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Will Set A QB Record With Joe Flacco Starting Sunday

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Analyst Says Browns Will Miss A Cornerback More Than Garrett

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares Details About His Burn Story For The First Time

6 days ago

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Rams Star Shows Respect To Browns Top Assistant Coach

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Has Unique Description For Joe Flacco's Throws

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Browns WR Shares Excitement About Joe Flacco

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns QB Saga Could Take Another Turn On Sunday

7 days ago

Former NFL Coach Makes Clear Statement On Joe Flacco's Play

No more pages to load