Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Skip Bayless Has Major Comparison For Deshaun Watson After Sunday Performance

Skip Bayless Has Major Comparison For Deshaun Watson After Sunday Performance

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had one of the gutsiest performances in franchise history on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite being down double digits for most of the game, the defense kept pushing and doing its team, and the rest of the team just started playing off their energy.

They trailed by double digits with under 11 minutes left in the game, and the defensive line just suffocated Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense up to the point where they tipped a pass, and Greg Newsome went off to the races for a pick-six.

Then, when the Browns’ defense got another stop, it just felt like it was obvious that the Browns were going to take care of business because Deshaun Watson was playing his best half of football as a member of the team.

Watson went a perfect 14-14 from the field in the second half, which is why renowned pundit Skip Bayless stated that he finally reminded him of the guy he was in Clemson and with the Houston Texans (via UNDISPUTED on Twitter).

Notably, the Browns needed this win, but no one needed a performance like this more than Deshaun Watson.

With all the criticism about the trade, his contract, and even him as a person, plus all the talk about him not wanting to play despite being medically cleared, he needed to remind everyone that he’s still got it.

This Browns team has so much fight and heart in them that it’s hard to count them out from any game, and if Watson can keep this up, the rest of the league will be in trouble.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs After Ravens Game

43 mins ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Amari Cooper Is On a Tear In The Last 3 Games

52 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Analyst Calls Out National Media While Defending Deshaun Watson

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Joins Exclusive Group With Latest Sack Record

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Sends A Big Message After Browns' Dramatic Win

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Fans React To Browns Last-Second Win

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Ended a 5-year Drought With Win Over Ravens

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Ravens In Week 10

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku and quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Use 1 Word to Hype Up Ravens Matchup

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Former NFL Coach Notes 1 Big Factor For Browns Level Of Play

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Notes 1 Browns Player is 'Fired Up' For Ravens Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Former NFL Player Gives Myles Garrett Top Mid-Season Honor

1 day ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Insider Breaks Down Defensive Duel Between Browns, Ravens

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns At Ravens Game Predictions

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Doubles Down On Comments About Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Details A Big Difference In Ravens' Offense This Season

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes 1 Browns Key Absence For Ravens Game

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Set To Elevate Preseason Standout To Active Roster

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Would Be Dramatically Closer To Playoffs With A Win Over Ravens

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Nick Wright says Browns Star Would Be The NFL MVP Right Now

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Jim Schwartz Explains How Browns Will Defend Lamar Jackson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Announce Official Status For Dawand Jones

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Radio Host Sends Warning To Deshaun Watson Ahead Of Ravens Game

3 days ago

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy

Former All-Pro RB Issues A Challenge To Deshaun Watson for Week 10

3 days ago

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs After Ravens Game

No more pages to load