Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, December 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Stunning New Stat Shows What Shedeur Sanders Faced On Sunday

Stunning New Stat Shows What Shedeur Sanders Faced On Sunday

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Stunning New Stat Shows What Shedeur Sanders Faced On Sunday
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders delivered a performance to remember on Sunday in the 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Even though it did not lead to a win, Sanders showed real poise and opened up the vertical passing game with several highlight throws, including a 60-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy.

After struggling to get anything going in the previous week’s loss to the 49ers, it looked like the Titans tried to copy that game plan by sending heavy pressure and using confusing blitz packages. Sanders seemed ready for it. He clearly studied the film and made the adjustments he needed.

But the Titans did more than just bring extra pressure.

Sanders actually faced the highest pressure rate of any quarterback in the entire league this season, which is stunning when you consider the performance that he had.

“A little surprised to see that Sheduer saw the single highest pressure rate of any QB all season (63%). Have to hand it to Shedeur, considering the pressure he was seeing made some tremendous throws. He gets the last month to keep improving against real defenses so we will see,” Clevta wrote.

The defensive strategy makes sense when you consider Sanders’ NFL draft scouting report.

Some of the concerns, as noted by Bleacher Report, included:

  • He does not utilize his athleticism enough to escape the pocket quickly and avoid pressure.
  • Needs to limit pocket drifting when sensing pressure, step up and make the throw.
  • Improving route anticipation, tends to wait for his WR to break and look for the ball before throwing.
  • Needs to throw the ball away against pressure and stop taking sacks.

While Sanders has shown some of the concerns scouts mentioned, he is still a rookie, and mistakes are part of the process. What matters most now is that he learns from those mistakes and continues to grow. So far, he has done exactly that, and he now has four games left to prove he can be the Browns quarterback in 2026.

NEXT:  Mel Kiper Jr.'s Draft Opinion Of Shedeur Sanders Is Going Viral Again
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation