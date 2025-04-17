Rich Eisen Proposes Wild Browns Draft Day Trade

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially a week away.

There has been so much build-up and excitement about this year’s draft, as nobody seems to have a solid idea of how the top of the draft board will unfold.

Usually, at this point, there are some leaks out there that indicate what some of the top teams are going to do, but it seems that many are keeping it pretty close to the vest, including the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have been rumored to be in on several of the top prospects at multiple positions, but there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Travis Hunter lately.

Hunter, one of the most athletic prospects in this year’s class, could be an instant starter for the Browns on either side of the ball, hopefully giving them a spark from the jump.

Analyst Rich Eisen recently talked about another move the Browns could make on draft night, finding a way to pair Hunter with his college quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.

“How about the Cleveland Browns taking Travis Hunter No. 2 and then flipping up from 33 to, say, 20, because again, if it’s a third-round selection and a fifth and sixth-round swap, Denver would be willing to go from 20 down to 33 to just pop out of the first round,” Eisen said.

With rumors that Sanders could fall in the draft, Eisen believes the Browns could trade back into the first round and select Sanders, hoping to kill two birds with one stone.

They would not only get a dynamic threat on offense and defense, but they would have a quarterback that could fight for the starting job in Week 1, something fans have been clamoring for all offseason.

Joe Flacco has a lot of experience, but it doesn’t seem like he’s the team’s top choice for their starter moving forward, so moving up for Sanders could be in their best interest.

