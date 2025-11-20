Maxx Crosby Sends Warning To Browns Rookie Ahead Of Game

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby might like Shedeur Sanders and his family off the field, but in the heat of the game, the young quarterback is nothing but a target. Crosby respects the Cleveland Browns’ new starter, but he is definitely going to try to shut him down in their Week 12 meeting.

With that in mind, Crosby has sent a warning to the Browns’ rookie ahead of the Raiders matchup.

“Regardless, we have a job to get done, and we got to make his life miserable. We got to shut down their offense for us to have a chance. I got a ton of respect for OG Deion [Sanders], and his whole family. They’re great people. It’ll be fun,” Crosby said.

Maxx Crosby Reacts to Shedeur Sanders Starting Against the Raiders! 👀 pic.twitter.com/O8ZxlMh6Ks — The Rush Podcast (@TheRushWithMaxx) November 19, 2025

Crosby Aims To Test Sanders As Rookie QB Seeks Redemption

Sanders is a likable young man attempting to make a name for himself in the NFL, plus he comes from football royalty. That’s part of why Crosby is fond of him as a person.

However, like the Browns, Crosby and the Raiders desperately want a win. They feel that Sanders’ inexperience and lack of time on the field could work in their favor, and they will attempt to take advantage of that.

So far this season, Crosby has 6.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. He is looking to add at least a couple more of each against the Browns.

Sanders is getting first-team practice reps for the first time. He knows how much is on the line, and he has publicly said he isn’t happy with how he played in his NFL debut, replacing injured Dillon Gabriel in the Browns’ Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. So he is hoping to show some noticeable improvements.

Crosby and Sanders will shake hands when the game is done. But in the four quarters before that, they will be enemies.

