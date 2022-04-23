Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Robert Griffin III Criticizes Browns’ Treatment Of Mayfield

Robert Griffin III Criticizes Browns’ Treatment Of Mayfield

By

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The dissolution of the relationship between the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield drags on.

After trading for Deshaun Watson on March 18, the Browns continue to keep Mayfield on the roster and now have four quarterbacks.

They are Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, and Mayfield.

Robert Griffin III, former player, Heisman Trophy winner, and television analyst, believes the Browns are to blame for the Mayfield situation.

He is not shy about sharing his opinion and did so recently on ESPN’s Get Up and on his Twitter page.

 

What Griffin Said

On Get Up, he said:

“I’m just flabbergasted at how the Browns could mismanage this situation so poorly.”

He added on Twitter:

“The Browns needed to trade Baker Mayfield before the ink dried on Deshaun Watson’s contract. Instead, they trashed Baker in the media, aided in killing his trade value and are stuck with a QB they don’t want.”

Griffin, as a former quarterback who dealt with his share of injuries during his NFL career, is clearly a strong supporter of Mayfield.

The trash-talking he is referring to is likely the now-infamous “adult” comments that ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on March 16.

Just days before the Watson trade was finalized on March 18, a source told Mortensen that the Browns wanted an “adult” as QB1.

Griffin could be right, but there are other issues that could be contributing to Mayfield not yet being traded.

 

Other Reasons Why Mayfield Has Not Been Traded

Though the Browns want to trade Mayfield, for various reasons, the trade offers have not poured in.

It could be because of his poor performance in 2021, the recovery from the January 2022 shoulder surgery, or his (fifth-year option) salary of nearly $19 million.

There is also a school of thought that NFL owners do not want to engage the Browns in trade talks for Mayfield.

The owners are not happy with the Watson contract and its large sum of guaranteed money.

This contract is likely to change future NFL contracts.

In the meantime, the Browns are in the driver’s seat and will dictate what happens with Mayfield.

If they decide to cut him, it has been reported by several outlets, including Mary Kay Cabot, that the Pittsburgh Steelers would quickly sign him.

That must be an unsavory thought for the Browns.

They will likely hold onto Mayfield for the foreseeable future and wait for an attractive offer.

That offer could be months away which means the saga continues.

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (4/23/22)
General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Andrew Berry Responds To Mayfield Saying He Feels ‘Disrespected’
Washington Redskins v Philadelphia Eagles
DeSean Jackson Names Browns As A Team He Would Play For

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/23/22)

No more pages to load