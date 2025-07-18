Robert Griffin III Has High Praise For Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns’ rookie class has high expectations heading into the 2025 NFL season and will be viewed as a potential franchise-altering group if all goes according to plan.

One rookie arrived with unprecedented hype and fanfare, and former Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has high praise for him and believes he can have a massive impact both on and off the field.

Griffin recently wrote that quarterback Shedeur Sanders is winning over Browns fans through impressive camp performances and getting involved in the community.

“Shedeur Sanders may have fallen in the NFL Draft to the [fifth] round, but he is winning the hearts and minds of Cleveland Browns fans on and off the field. On the field at their mandatory minicamp in June, Shedeur went 41-for-53 with nine touchdowns and one interception during team drills. No complaining about reps. No complaining about where he is on the depth chart. Just work. Off the field, he has made it a point to connect and support his new community in Cleveland. He is proving once again that it’s always been bigger than just football. With his work, he is changing lives for the better,” Griffin wrote on X.

If everything Griffin said is true, Sanders has done all the right things since being selected by the Browns, aside from getting two speeding tickets.

It’s unlikely Sanders wins the starting quarterback job ahead of Week 1, as the Browns are invested in Kenny Pickett (via trade) and Joe Flacco (as a free agent).

It’s also somewhat irresponsible to place a rookie QB behind an offensive line that gave up 66 sacks last season, blocking for the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL, at least until it proves it can keep a quarterback upright and healthy.

Sanders could benefit greatly from some time on the bench, and it’s good to see that he has, so far, taken to his new role.

