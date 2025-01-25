Top QB Prospect Downplays Browns Buzz

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns are in the market for a new quarterback, given how poorly the Deshaun Watson situation has gone over the past three years.

Only time will determine whether the team addresses that quarterback concern via the draft or free agency.

If the Browns decide to do so, they have the ability to land one of the top two QBs in what is widely considered a two-QB draft and one of those two quarterbacks recently downplayed the recent buzz he has been getting about potentially being the next Browns franchise QB.

In a recent video shared by Bleacher Report on TikTok, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders was told by Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard, “They say you a Cleveland Brown,” to which Shedeur replied, “I don’t know where I’m going, I’m just thankful bro, whoever pick me.”

It’s early in the process, but most mock drafts and media pundits have the Tennessee Titans selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

This would leave Sanders right there for the Browns if they decide he can be their next franchise quarterback.

His father, Deion Sanders, has hinted in the past that he would guide Shedeur away from certain organizations, similar to how Eli Manning was drafted by the San Diego Chargers.

However, it seems that the Sanders family has become more open to that idea as time has passed.

Bringing in a new quarterback could rekindle hope and excitement among a fanbase that just endured one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, and Sanders’ presence might ease the transition away from Watson.

This will be an interesting subplot to keep an eye on as the pre-draft process gets underway.

