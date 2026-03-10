Rumored Browns WR Target Signs With Patriots

There has been a flurry of activity during the NFL’s free agency negotiating window, and that includes the wide receiver market. That would be bad news for the Cleveland Browns, who need a great deal of help at the position.

Though the Browns never really seemed to be in play for Alec Pierce, who re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts, nor Mike Evans, who left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join the San Francisco 49ers, they have been linked to some other familiar names. Now, one of them is off the board as well.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, rumored Browns wide receiver target Romeo Doubs has agreed to sign with the New England Patriots.

“Another potential Browns FA target off the board,” ESPN Cleveland posted on X.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, so it is currently unknown what it would have required to get Doubs to Cleveland after playing four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. About to turn 26 years old next month, he has been very consistent, ranging from 42 to 59 receptions during his career.

He may not have been the game-changing talent the Browns need, however. Cleveland had the least productive wide receiver group in the NFL last season, with fewer than 1,500 receiving yards.

That could be a result of their subpar quarterback play, but Jerry Jeudy has shown he is no longer a No. 1 wideout, Cedric Tillman has been limited by injuries, and Isaiah Bond was an undrafted rookie. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was their leading pass catcher.

Free agent Rashid Shaheed was considered a potential fit, as he also would help with the Browns’ return game. However, he re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and the remaining market is thin, even with Stefon Diggs being let go by the Patriots.

So, Cleveland could turn its attention to a trade instead. With A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles an unlikely match, general manager Andrew Berry is reportedly pursuing a deal for Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If the Browns fail to add any wide receiver of significance in free agency, that would increase the urgency to select one in the 2026 NFL Draft.

