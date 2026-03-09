Insider Urges Browns To Avoid Key Position In Free Agency

Not only do the Cleveland Browns have to consider every potential move they can make in free agency, but they also have to think about their plans for the upcoming NFL draft. The team has a lot to do, and very little margin for error.

Writing on social media, Tony Grossi gave his final recommendation to the team before free agency officially begins.

He knows the Browns have to get a wide receiver, but he doesn’t see anyone available on the free agency market that’ll do more than draft prospect Carnell Tate.

“My final pre-free agency takes on Browns: 1. There isn’t an available veteran WR I’d want, given the cost in trade and/or contract, over Carnell Tate. 2. Therefore, use the big-ticket item on an O-lineman — tackle or center — and draft Tate,” Grossi posted on X.

Tate has been a name on the Browns’ radar for months. Some people believe that he could be the first wide receiver picked up in the draft, which means Cleveland might have to commit their No. 6 pick to get him.

His recent showing at the NFL Combine may have hurt his standing in the draft. He clocked an unofficial 4.52-second 40-yard dash, which is somewhat disappointing. There is a debate around that stat, but it could have scared off some teams.

That might help the Browns. It could mean that he’ll be readily available when No. 6 rolls around on draft night. Or the Browns might still be able to get him at an even lower pick, if they want to move down in the draft order.

Even with that questionable showing, Tate is still an extremely popular pick for wide receiver and could instantly make his mark on the team. For many analysts, he’s still a sure thing, and his footwork and route-running skills are far more important than one subpar number at the combine.

According to Grossi, the Browns are not going to find what they need in free agency or through a trade. The options are sparse and far too expensive.

He thinks that Tate is still the right target for the team, and the Browns need to remain focused on him in the draft while finding an established offensive lineman already in the league to add to the roster.

