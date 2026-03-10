5 Browns Players’ Contracts Set To Void On Tuesday

The NFL free agency period contains a lot of behind-the-scenes bookkeeping that can affect a team’s finances. The Cleveland Browns are about to take on “dead money” with some of their departing players.

When an NFL contract is voided, the deferred bonus money accelerates, creating an immediate charge on the salary cap. The previous benefit of spreading it out is lost, and the player is a free agent who can sign with any team.

According to Spotrac, five Browns players – Ethan Pocic, Shelby Harris, Devin Bush, Joel Bitonio, and Teven Jenkins – have contracts set to void on Tuesday, which will create a salary cap charge of more than $32 million for 2026.

“The Browns have 5 contracts set to void today, which will leave behind a combined $32.5M of dead cap: C Ethan Pocic, DL Shelby Harris, LB Devin Bush, G Joel Bitonio, G Teven Jenkins,” Michael Ginnitti posted on X.

Of those five, Bush has already agreed to terms with a new team during the league’s negotiating window. The linebacker will receive a three-year deal worth $30 million from the Chicago Bears.

As for the others, the Browns were reportedly looking to re-sign Bitonio, who is also contemplating retirement. But after agreeing to terms with Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson on a three-year, $49.5 million contract, Bitonio’s return to Cleveland now seems unlikely.

Pocic was Cleveland’s center, and he is one of the five most-used starting offensive linemen who are departing as free agents this offseason. That includes Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, and Cam Robinson.

Jenkins, who signed with Cleveland as a free agent last offseason, also started games on the line in 2025. Harris is a veteran defensive lineman who played the past three seasons for Cleveland.

In addition to the deal with Johnson, the Browns also agreed to terms with New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams on a two-year deal that could be worth up to $17 million. He is the likely replacement for Bush, and he has played under new Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg while with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Jets.

Cleveland still has several other areas to address, with wide receiver among the most necessary. Rather than exploring the free agent market, the Browns reportedly are pursuing a trade for Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

It is a busy time all around the NFL, and the Browns need to be in the mix if they hope to become contenders under new head coach Todd Monken.

