Sean Payton Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Jerry Jeudy

The Browns pulled off a trade this offseason with the Broncos as Cleveland acquired Jerry Jeudy, a wide receiver Denver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft’s first round, in exchange for a pair of late round 2024 draft picks.

Cleveland’s trade has been praised by analysts across the NFL media landscape as Jeudy is on pace to finish with career-best statistics in his first season with the Browns.

Through his first 11 games, Jeudy has 45 receptions for 645 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per catch.

Analysts aren’t the only ones who believe the Jeudy trade has been beneficial for the wide receiver.

His former coach Sean Payton is also complimentary about Jeudy’s rejuvenated play, especially with the Browns’ current quarterback.

Analyst Chris Tomasson shared Payton’s thoughts this week about his former wide receiver and how he is thriving with veteran signal-caller Jameis Winston leading the offense.

“Sean Payton said Jerry Jeudy is ‘explosive’ and said he has had a good connection with Jameis Winston,” Tomasson wrote on X.

Payton’s comments come as the Broncos prepare to host Cleveland on Monday in a primetime matchup.

Monday night’s contest will be Jeudy’s first return trip to Denver.

Since Winston took over the quarterback role from injured starter Deshaun Watson, Jeudy’s numbers have increased significantly.

The wide receiver has 379 receiving yards over the past four contests, catching 24 of his 36 targets with Winston under center.

Those receptions include an 89-yard touchdown reception for Jeudy, a play that was the Browns’ fourth-longest reception in team history.

