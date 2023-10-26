Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / D.K. Metcalf Speaks On His Status For Browns Game

D.K. Metcalf Speaks On His Status For Browns Game

By

Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

Week 8’s game vs. the Cleveland Browns will give D.K. Metcalf the chance to start another streak.

The Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver had never missed a game in his career leading up to last week’s divisional clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

Metcalf had gone 71 games in a row since entering the league, so he’s definitely not used to being on the shelf.

That’s why he looked so ecstatic when he announced that he was going to be back on the field to face the Browns this week (via Bob Condotta on Twitter).

Notably, Metcalf’s presence on the field was never actually in doubt.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had already hinted at having him back for Week 8’s matchup, and he even practiced on a Wednesday for the first time since Week 2.

Metcalf suffered a rib injury in Seattle’s win over the Detroit Lions in the second game of the season, and then he suffered a hip injury vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

The combination of both injuries eventually forced the Seahawks to be cautious with him and rule him out last week, even though he was originally expected to play against their divisional rivals.

Nonetheless, Carroll and company know that the Browns pose a much greater threat than the struggling Cardinals, so it seems like they won’t take any chances this time.

As for Cleveland, head coach Kevin Stefanski won’t have quarterback Deshaun Watson under center again for this game, as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury, and P.J. Walker will take his place to help the Browns try for their third consecutive win.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns

Kareem Hunt Opens Up On New Role On Browns Offense

17 mins ago

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest On His Exit From Colts Game

4 hours ago

cleveland browns

Browns Could Bring Back Fan-Favorite QB Before Trade Deadline

7 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half of their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Names Myles Garrett The Most Valuable Defender So Far This Season

7 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Browns Make A Deshaun Watson Decision For Sunday

21 hours ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

GM's Past Comments Resurface As Browns Rule Out Deshaun Watson

22 hours ago

Gardner Minshew #10 of the Indianapolis Colts fumbles the ball against Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Colts Owner Comments On Missed Calls During Browns Game

23 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Purchases Minority Stake In NBA Franchise

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Has Clear Message For Browns Fans Amid Uncertainties

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL Player Questions Deshaun Watson's Injury

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the fourth quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Details About Deshaun Watson’s Recent MRI

1 day ago

Joe Thomas yells to fans during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Doubles Down On Comments About The 'Tush Push'

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former Browns QB Gets Into Twitter Exchange With Deshaun Watson's QB Coach

1 day ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Are Making A Definite Decision On P.J. Walker’s Future

1 day ago

P J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns. and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns look on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Made The Right Decision At QB

2 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Breaks Down What Browns Defense Must Fix

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns walks onto the field during warm ups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Shares Latest On Deshaun Watson's Status

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Sends Clear Message To Deshaun Watson This Week

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add RB To Practice Squad After Jerome Ford Injury

2 days ago

Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns after Hopkins' go ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Notes Dustin Hopkins Made History Sunday

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Current Plan For Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Legend Offers Solution To Stop 'Tush Push'

3 days ago

Rodney McLeod #26 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Defender Praises Teammates' 'Resilience' Against Colts

3 days ago

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during a break in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Nets 129-126.

LeBron James Reacts To Browns Taking Down The Colts

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt Opens Up On New Role On Browns Offense

No more pages to load