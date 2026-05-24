Shannon Sharpe Said Something Browns Fans Won’t Like About Todd Monken

With minicamp underway, Cleveland Browns fans are finally getting a chance to learn a bit more about their new head coach. Todd Monken has been firing on all cylinders in camp and is already showing early indications about how different this offense is going to look in 2026.

While his offense is going to look a lot different, his coaching style itself is also notably different from Kevin Stefanski’s. He has publicly endorsed his players quite a bit, but Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson aren’t too excited about some other comments he recently made.

Sharpe and Johnson talked about Monken in a recent episode of Nightcap and didn’t love his recent comments when he was asked about all the turnovers in a recent minicamp practice. Monken called the session embarrassing and scoffed at the absurdity of throwing interceptions in 7-on-7 drills, to which Sharpe and Johnson believed he was trolling and should avoid doing so going forward.

“If you make that guy look too bad too often, they’re going to get his a** up out of there and they’re going to put somebody else in there,” said Sharpe.

Sharpe and Johnson noted how they played with some great quarterbacks who often threw picks in 7-on-7 drills because in those sessions, the offense is often going up against fringe practice squad guys who are fighting for their NFL lives. Because of that, they’d rather not see Monken making comments like this because of how they reflect poorly on the quarterbacks.

If he praised the defense for making all these plays, it would have come across much differently, but Monken is an offensive guru and might have truly been displeased with what he saw in camp. It’s hard to say whether he was trolling or not, and perhaps Browns fans just need more time to get to know his personality and sense of humor.

Turnovers at this point of the NFL calendar mean very little, and the most important thing is that the potential starting quarterbacks spend this time getting comfortable in the new offense and knocking off the rust. Deshaun Watson hasn’t played much football over the past five years, so a few interceptions shouldn’t raise any eyebrows. At least he is healthy.

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