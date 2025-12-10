Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Addresses Viral On-Field Controversy

Shedeur Sanders Addresses Viral On-Field Controversy

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Addresses Viral On-Field Controversy
(Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders received a lot of attention for his work during the Cleveland Browns’ recent loss to the Tennessee Titans, but not all of it was because of how he played on the field. Viral images of him seemingly wearing thong underwear had much of the internet talking. But Sanders is clearing things up. While speaking with his brother Shilo, Shedeur set the record straight.

He revealed that he was wearing back tape during the game versus the Titans due to the injury he is attempting to get over.

“You forgot I have a back injury, right? So I get my back taped, but that is crazy that it looked like that. That’s funny, though,” Sanders said.

Screenshots of Shedeur during the game made it seem like he was wearing a very particular kind of underwear under his jersey, but thankfully, he and his brother cleared the air and revealed the truth of it. As some fans may remember, Shedeur suffered a fractured back during his 2023 season playing for Colorado.

Apparently, that injury is still bothering him, although it didn’t get in the way of a strong performance for the rookie quarterback on Sunday. Sanders threw for 364 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, adding 29 rushing yards.

Sanders has been at the center of a bunch of headlines since that game, with many fans happy to see him progressing after just three starts for the Browns. But the more attention he receives, the more likely he is to be a part of silly and funny situations like this one.

The good news for Browns fans is that Shedeur has been working hard despite this nagging back injury, and it sounds like it won’t be slowing him down during the final four games of the season.

NEXT:  Familiar Face Returns To Browns' Defensive Line
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
Familiar Face Returns To Browns’ Defensive Line
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 05: Bernie Kosar speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Bernie Kosar Gives Worrisome Health Update
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 02: Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Bruce Arians Predicts Coaching Shakeup That Could Hit Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Martin Emerson Jr. #23 makes his way onto the field prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Get Encouraging Injury Update On Martin Emerson Jr.
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A general view during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
New Mock Draft Suggests Unexpected Pick For Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Andre Szmyt #25 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a field goal against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 19, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Analyst Makes Big Statement About Browns’ Rookie Class
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation