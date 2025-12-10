Shedeur Sanders Addresses Viral On-Field Controversy

Shedeur Sanders received a lot of attention for his work during the Cleveland Browns’ recent loss to the Tennessee Titans, but not all of it was because of how he played on the field. Viral images of him seemingly wearing thong underwear had much of the internet talking. But Sanders is clearing things up. While speaking with his brother Shilo, Shedeur set the record straight.

He revealed that he was wearing back tape during the game versus the Titans due to the injury he is attempting to get over.

“You forgot I have a back injury, right? So I get my back taped, but that is crazy that it looked like that. That’s funny, though,” Sanders said.

Screenshots of Shedeur during the game made it seem like he was wearing a very particular kind of underwear under his jersey, but thankfully, he and his brother cleared the air and revealed the truth of it. As some fans may remember, Shedeur suffered a fractured back during his 2023 season playing for Colorado.

Apparently, that injury is still bothering him, although it didn’t get in the way of a strong performance for the rookie quarterback on Sunday. Sanders threw for 364 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception, adding 29 rushing yards.

Sanders has been at the center of a bunch of headlines since that game, with many fans happy to see him progressing after just three starts for the Browns. But the more attention he receives, the more likely he is to be a part of silly and funny situations like this one.

The good news for Browns fans is that Shedeur has been working hard despite this nagging back injury, and it sounds like it won’t be slowing him down during the final four games of the season.

