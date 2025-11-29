Shedeur Sanders’ Brother Dropped A Surprising Thanksgiving Wish

Like millions of people, Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns celebrated Thanksgiving with his family, enjoying good food and good company. Of course, his mind was also on his upcoming Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

A video shared on social media featured Shedeur’s brother, Shilo, saying a prayer before Thanksgiving dinner.

Not only did he wish the best for his younger brother, but he also asked to be brought to the Browns.

“Thank you for letting Shedeur start finally. Please help him throw for 500 yards. Please allow Shedeur to do his best so he can pull some strings and get me on the Browns too,” Shilo said.

🔥 Shilo & Shedeur Reunited. A Thanksgiving Prayer 😭 "Thank you for letting #12 start finally. Please help him throw for 500 yds. Please allow him to do his best so he can pull some strings and get me on the Browns too. Please make #21 available too" 📽️ @ShiloSanders https://t.co/dkPSySSM1B pic.twitter.com/NykhnYqygo — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) November 29, 2025

Browns Gear Up For Shedeur Sanders’ Home Debut

Sunday will feature Shedeur making his first home start for the Browns. During last week’s battle against the Las Vegas Raiders, he was solid and went 11-for-20 for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

It may not have been the most explosive game, but it was a good and promising start for Shedeur. But now he will try to improve upon what he did versus the Raiders.

That will be easier said than done because the Niners are hungry and fighting for a playoff spot. A Cleveland win will require strong work from Sanders, but also a bruising defense from the Browns.

This game will be a chance to see if Sanders’ offense can meet the defense at least halfway. 500 yards would be a major statement from Sanders during his second start as QB.

As for Shilo, he may or may not be joking about playing for Cleveland. He hasn’t been in the NFL since his brief preseason tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Shilo may or may not earn a spot on the Browns’ roster in the future, but he will be closely watching the game on Sunday, just like the millions of eager and cautiously optimistic Browns fans.

