Browns Face Big Decision On Key Player This Offseason

Most of the Cleveland Browns’ starting offensive linemen have uncertain futures this offseason. Some will become free agents, some may retire, and others are simply reaching the later stages of their careers.

One free agent is guard Wyatt Teller, who was linked to trade rumors at the NFL’s trade deadline, but remains reliable even though he is getting older.

In a new piece for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox wrote about why the Browns should work hard to keep him and not let him leave in free agency.

“G Wyatt Teller,” Knox said. “Guard Wyatt Teller is not a luxury the Browns can afford to lose. He and Joel Bitonio are the two most dependable players on an offensive line that needs serious help at the tackle spot. Both are impending free agents, though Bitonio is 34 and may seriously consider retirement. Teller is a couple of years younger than Bitonio and needs to be in Cleveland’s 2026 plans. Keeping the three-time Pro Bowler away from free agency would help ensure that the Browns aren’t completely rebuilding their line from scratch.”

Teller’s Experience Would Be Helpful For Youth Movement With Offensive Line

The Browns last signed Teller to a four-year extension in November of 2021. Since then, he has earned three Pro Bowl appearances, but that was a couple of years ago now, and Teller is not the same player he was.

Teller remains a high-impact player and a dominant run blocker, but injuries have limited him at times.

Even though he is aging, keeping him could benefit the Browns. Young players thrive with a veteran presence, and Teller is one of the most respected voices in the locker room.

A reasonable contract would allow the team to leverage his experience to guide younger offensive linemen. With limited financial flexibility, the Browns need to weigh their options carefully.

At 31, Teller is the type of free agent who can still provide significant value, as long as the price is right.

