Mel Kiper Jr. Gives Honest Thoughts On Shedeur Sanders’ First Start

Shedeur Sanders slipped from first-round consideration to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, prompting Mel Kiper Jr. to question why teams continued passing on the quarterback.

The analyst maintained confidence in Sanders throughout the pre-draft process, and the rookie’s performance in his first start for the Cleveland Browns validated that conviction. Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown in the Week 12 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kiper recently stood by his belief in Sanders.

“When you think about the plays he made down the field, we talk about accuracy with him. That was the thing, he’s so accurate, he could be a surgeon. Just give a him fortress in front of him, give him some time, he can be a surgeon. In order to get better, you gotta make mistakes. And he’s gonna keep making them. For Shedeur, I feel good. Everything I see with him, he looked like an NFL starting quarterback. I don’t do victory laps. I don’t do victory laps after one game, because, who had the best debut ever in the history of rookie quarterbacks? Will Levis did. Four touchdown passes against the Atlanta Falcons. Never will you ever see me do a victory lap,” Kiper said.

Sanders Proves He Can Rise To The Moment

Sanders faced a difficult challenge in his first action, filling in for injured Dillon Gabriel against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. He struggled significantly, managing only 47 passing yards on four completions in 16 attempts while throwing one interception.

The difference likely came from preparation. Sanders received a full week of first-team repetitions at practice before facing the Raiders. That preparation translated into a markedly improved showing in a victory.

Shedeur to Bond 52 yards 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/3ZSP10mL33 — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) November 23, 2025

One solid performance does not guarantee long-term success, but Sanders earned another opportunity to start in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers. His early results suggest he belongs in a conversation about the future.

The win also etched Sanders into Browns history. He became the franchise’s 42nd starting quarterback since 1999 and the first to win his debut since Eric Zeier in 1995.

The victory ended a 17-game losing streak for Cleveland with a first-time starting quarterback, the longest skid for any team since tracking began in 1950. It also snapped a 13-game road losing streak that was the longest active skid in the league.

NEXT:

Browns Could Face Tough Decision With Dillon Gabriel