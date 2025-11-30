Shedeur Sanders Calls Out Browns Reporter For ‘Rude Question’

The Cleveland Browns didn’t deliver the performance many had hoped for in Sunday’s 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. While most anticipated a tough matchup, the Browns’ recent improvement — especially on offense — suggested they might keep the game competitive.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, known for his aggressive fourth-quarter decision-making, had two pivotal fourth-down attempts fail in the loss.

After the game, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was asked for his thoughts on Stefanski’s aggressive approach in those situations, and he didn’t hesitate to push back on the question.

“I’m mean first, that’s a rude question to ask. If I think it was a great call by my coach. I like being out there playing. So whatever that comes with, it comes with. We are not going to be here and ever point fingers at no coach or anything like that,” Sanders said.

I don't understand why Shedeur Sanders keeps getting asked questions trying to bait him to say something bad about his HC Kevin Stefanski. He's been handling it well.pic.twitter.com/DR62E5kEKA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 30, 2025

Sanders Shows Poise, But Browns’ Struggles Overshadow Progress

Sanders protected the football and finished 16 of 25 for 149 yards with one touchdown. His score came on a 34-yard pass to young tight end Harold Fannin Jr. on a well-timed read in the second quarter that put the Browns on top 8-7 after a two-point conversion.

He showed good pocket presence in the first half, but the Browns’ turnovers and lack of rhythm after halftime limited his chances to make plays. As the offense stalled, the 49ers’ defense was able to attack more freely, leading to three sacks on Sanders.

Myles Garrett continued his pursuit of NFL history, recording his nineteenth sack of the season, but it is unfortunate that such a dominant year is being overshadowed by the team’s struggles.

Hopefully, the Browns can finish these final five games on a strong note and give something for fans to be excited about as we enter the 2026 season.

NEXT:

Browns Veteran Blasts 49ers WR With Unfiltered Rant