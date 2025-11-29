Shedeur Sanders Delivers One-Word Promise Before Sunday’s Game

On Sunday, Shedeur Sanders will attempt to build upon the success his Cleveland Browns found last week. But taking down the San Francisco 49ers won’t be nearly as easy as defeating the Las Vegas Raiders.

Not only are the Niners better than the Raiders in practically every way, but this game will be held in Cleveland. That means that Sanders and his squad will have to face off against the 49ers in the snow.

But in a new clip online, the young rookie quarterback made it clear that he isn’t afraid of some nasty weather.

He insists his showing on Sunday will be nothing short of legendary.

“Legendary,” Sanders said of how he will perform despite playing in the snow this Sunday.

Shedeur Sanders on what it’s going to be like playing in the snow this Sunday vs 49ers: “LEGENDARY”🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/i6uva8Xl0y — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) November 29, 2025

Winter Weather, High Stakes Set The Stage For A Must-Watch Browns–49ers Clash

Sunday’s forecast is predicting temperatures in the thirties with wind and snow. It sounds like it’ll be a cold, dreary day that could make the field icy and challenging.

This is bad news for the 49ers. While they know a thing or two about wind since they hail from San Francisco, they are not adjusted to the snow like the Browns are.

Brock Purdy will not only have to battle the weather, but he’ll also have to put up with Cleveland’s impressive defensive line. Meanwhile, he will also be contending with Shedeur Sanders and his desire to make an impact.

This will be Sander’s second start, and he is hoping to show that last week wasn’t a fluke and he can continue to make progress. Even if it was a bright and sunny day, Sanders would be trying to improve the weak parts of his game, grow more comfortable, and leave a lasting impression.

Between the bad weather, the high stakes, and what it means to Sanders’ career, Sunday’s game between the Browns and Niners is definitely going to be one to watch.

NEXT:

Browns Coach Gushes About Harold Fannin Jr.