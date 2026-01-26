Shedeur Sanders Earns Pro Bowl Nod

Though many fans believed it was Shedeur Sanders’ destiny all along, even as a rookie, it is still quite remarkable that he has been given a significant honor that no one will ever be able to take away from him. From here on out, Sanders can accurately be referred to as a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Of course, the Pro Bowl has diminished in stature as a truly representative all-star event, to the point that it has become a skills competition highlighted by a flag football game coached by the Manning brothers. However, it remains an important recognition bestowed by the NFL on top players, so it cannot be dismissed entirely.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, Sanders has been added to the roster for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games and is making history in the process as a fifth-round pick.

“Sources: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement. Sanders is the first 5th-round rookie to make a Pro Bowl since Puka Nacua,” Schultz posted on X.

Sources: #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has been added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement. Sanders is the first 5th-round rookie to make a Pro Bowl since Puka Nacua. pic.twitter.com/RTDy0J9l1f — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 26, 2026

After not making his NFL debut until Week 11, or his first start until Week 12, and playing in just eight games overall, Sanders equaled the accomplishment of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who also as a fifth-round draft pick made it after the 2023 season, when he finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Sanders is very unlikely to receive any Rookie of the Year votes after completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns with 10 interceptions and 23 sacks. The Browns did win three of his seven starts, and he showed some improvement in his accuracy and completion percentage game to game.

His future as the Browns’ starter may be in doubt, as the organization is on the verge of hiring a new head coach who may have his own ideas about how to handle the position. But with Kevin Stefanski gone, and along with him the perception that he was holding Sanders back, perhaps the change will benefit the young QB.

It may forever be unknown how many quarterbacks declined the invitation before the league settled on Sanders, but he will arguably draw more viewers to the event.

