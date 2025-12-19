Shedeur Sanders Gets Bad News Ahead Of Bills Game

The Cleveland Browns have three more games left in the regular season, which means Shedeur Sanders has three more chances to prove his worth and show that he should be the starting quarterback next season and beyond.

However, speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said Sanders might not get his wish because he isn’t seeing any evidence of Sanders keeping his role next year.

And while he does believe the young QB will remain part of the team, his future with the Browns is impossible to predict.

“Right now, I’m not prepared to say he’s their starting quarterback next year,” Grossi said. “I think he comes back. We’ll see what happens.”

Tony Rizzo added on to Grossi’s comments, saying that he still believes the Browns will go after a quarterback in the draft. If that happens, there is no doubt that Sanders’ chances of starting next season are slim, if not altogether gone.

Sanders doesn’t have many chances left in this season, but every single one of them counts, and Sanders needs to make the most of them.

Many fans wanted to see Sanders start earlier in the season because they felt he would have found his footing sooner and built a stronger chemistry with the rest of the team. That would have led to him playing better at this point.

He got a late start, and his tenure as the team’s starting QB has been like a long audition process, hopefully securing his role. However, Grossi said there is still a lot of ambiguity about what’s next for Sanders.

It sounds like no one, including the Browns, knows what is coming for their rookie quarterback.

