Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About Performance In Camp

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is approaching his first NFL practices with focus and determination.

Sanders has quickly established himself as a serious contender in what promises to be one of the most competitive quarterback battles in the NFL this season.

While minicamp results require careful evaluation, Sanders appears to be making the right impression on head coach Kevin Stefanski and the staff with his approach.

Sanders recently opened up about his mindset during mandatory minicamp.

“There’s room for improvement in a lot of different areas in my game,” Sanders said, via J.J. Coop of ESPN Cleveland. “So, I never feel, I would say, full. I’d say I’m always hungry. It’s a lot of aspects in football that you can get better at. It’s weight room, it’s knowing the plays, it’s physically, it’s throwing. You can always get precise at more things.”

#Browns Shedeur on how he feels like he has performed so far in camp pic.twitter.com/QNTGTQisHA — Coop (@JJCoop25) June 10, 2025

That hunger translated directly to the practice field when Sanders completed 10 of 12 passes in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

The performance included two touchdown passes, with one deep strike to undrafted receiver Gage Larvadain.

The strong showing comes at a crucial time for Sanders, who enters the league as a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many analysts projected him as the second quarterback taken in the draft with potential for an immediate starting opportunity.

Now he faces a crowded competition that includes fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

Sanders said he understands that the challenge ahead requires consistent excellence rather than occasional flashes.

His willingness to embrace the grind while maintaining confidence suggests the poise needed from a starting QB.

Without guaranteed playing time, Sanders must prove his NFL readiness through daily preparation and performance.

