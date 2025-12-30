Longtime Browns Veteran May Be Playing Last Game On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of issues to address in the offseason. Fixing the offensive line, for one, should be at the top of their priority list.

That unit hasn’t been as sharp this season as in previous years, and they might be without their leader and best player in 2026. Joel Bitonio’s contract is running out, and once again, he might mull retirement.

When asked about that, the future Hall of Famer admitted on 92.3 The Fan that Sunday’s clash might be his final game:

“Last year, I thought about it, if I wanted to be done. This year, it’s the last year on the contract, so it’s definitely a possibility. This could very well be the last time you put a Browns helmet on. But you never know. Give me a month in the offseason and see how we’re feeling. It could be a different story. We’re gonna take it a week at a time in the offseason, give myself a chance to really sit back and analyze everything. If it is, it is. If it’s not, play some more ball,” Bitonio said.

If this is the end of the line, no one can do anything but tip their hat to Bitonio after an amazing career.

Of course, the Browns would gladly take him for as long as he wants to play. They can give him a short-term deal to continue on a year-to-year basis.

That would be the best-case scenario for this team. It would allow them to find his replacement while still having him in the building to develop and mentor whoever they get.

Then again, this is a taxing profession, and he’s not getting any younger.

Bitonio is a franchise legend, and he’s earned the right to ride into the sunset in the way he pleases.

