Shedeur Sanders Opens Up About His Views Of Todd Monken

Todd Monken’s most important job as the Cleveland Browns’ new head coach is to turn around their woeful offense. It doesn’t have to be spectacular, just representative enough to complement the defense and help the Browns win more games.

The most crucial factor in that plan is to get better play out of the quarterback position. Without a franchise-level QB currently on the roster, and none seemingly about to arrive in the near future, Monken will have to work with what he has.

Along with Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel, that includes Shedeur Sanders, who ended last season as the starter under Kevin Stefanski. That may not have been the head coach’s preference, as Sanders was forced into action due to an injury to Gabriel, but Stefanski is gone now, and everyone gets a clean slate.

No one may be more grateful for that than Sanders, who recently opened up about his views on Monken, saying he has “a connection” with his new head coach.

Regarding new Browns coach Todd Monken, Shedeur Sanders said they have “a connection” and “he has a great vibe about him.” — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 2, 2026

Sanders’ lack of a connection with Stefanski goes all the way back to the 2025 NFL Draft, when the Browns selected the QB with a fifth-round pick after having already added Gabriel in the third round. From there, real or not, it seemed like Stefanski preferred Gabriel over Sanders, no matter what either one may have done.

Interestingly, the Browns almost didn’t have a chance to finally draft Sanders at No. 144 overall. The Baltimore Ravens, who had Monken as their offensive coordinator, reportedly were going to take Sanders at No. 141 until they found out he didn’t want to back up Lamar Jackson.

So, the Ravens passed on him, the Browns drafted him, and he and Monken didn’t get to work together until now. Their relationship going forward could make or break either, or both, of their careers.

Monken’s proficiency at building a league-best running game should take a lot of pressure off whoever the Browns’ QB might be, so Sanders could turn into a viable starter when that might not have been possible before.

