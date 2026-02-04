Shedeur Sanders Responds To Todd Monken’s Message About His Role

The Cleveland Browns are getting ready for some massive changes as an organization. Not only did Todd Monken recently take over as head coach, but if recent reports are any indication, DC Jim Schwartz could be on the move after reportedly being frustrated about the team passing him over for head coach.

Schwartz ran one of the best defenses in the league last year, but if he’s frustrated, he could walk away, forcing the team to make even more changes. This isn’t the top priority for Monken, at least at the moment, as the Browns’ offense was troublesome last year.

One of Monken’s top priorities is figuring out who the Browns’ starting quarterback is going to be in 2026. Shedeur Sanders should be near the top of the list, given the promise he showed during his rookie season, but Monken hasn’t made any public assurances. Sanders seems to be content with this situation, which he explained to Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams Show.”

“That’s what’s expected,” Sanders said.

"That's what's expected," Sanders said.

As Sanders indicated, Monken is a new head coach coming into a brand-new offense. It’s only natural for him to explore his options, and Sanders doesn’t want to make any assumptions about what his future looks like within this team.

His work ethic last season showed that he’s more than willing to put in the time to turn into a long-time starter in this league, and he’ll seemingly need to show that to Monken to get the nod in 2026. Until then, it’s nose to the grindstone for Sanders and any other quarterback looking to make a name for themselves on this team.

Quarterback positions are earned, not given, in the NFL, and teams like the Browns, who have struggled to find stability from their QB, don’t have time to wait for players to grow and develop. If Sanders doesn’t establish himself as the guy over the next few months, Monken could easily find another option that he thinks is more suitable.

