Insider Hints That Browns’ Outlook On Shedeur Sanders May Be Changing

The Cleveland Browns left the 2025 draft with a full quarterback room and plenty of questions about who would lead the team into the season. The biggest question was which quarterback could become the long-term answer in Cleveland.

After Kenny Pickett was traded before ever appearing in a game, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders became the only realistic options. Gabriel’s physical limitations were a concern from the beginning, and Sanders’ struggle to climb the depth chart was one of the early mysteries of the season.

From a pure talent standpoint, Sanders always seemed to have the highest ceiling. Now he is finally showing that ability on the field, and the team has responded to his energy and confidence.

With four games left, the Browns must decide whether Sanders can play well enough to change their plans for the 2026 draft and their search for another young quarterback.

According to Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot, there is a real chance Sanders can change their minds and that he has ‘turned the tide’ within the organization with his latest performance.

“That performance that Shedeur Sanders put on against the Titans, I think that started to turn the tide within the organization. And if he can really prove that he is this gamer and is this playmaker, then maybe they don’t need to draft that quarterback. He’s got four more chances to show that he is the guy,” Cabot said.

If Sanders can prove he is the long-term solution at quarterback, it would give the Browns their fastest path to contention.

That said, the Browns’ offensive line remains a major concern heading into 2026. Outside of Dawand Jones, who will be returning from an injury, the team could lose much of its line to free agency or retirement. Drafting young linemen will be a priority, and with two first-round picks in 2026, they have the resources to do so.

The early rounds of the 2026 draft should focus on the offensive line and wide receiver. If the Browns were forced to package their first-round picks to select a quarterback, it could leave serious questions about the future of the offensive line and their WR group. These final four games of the season should give us a clearer picture of their potential plans.

