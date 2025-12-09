Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 9, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Hints That Browns’ Outlook On Shedeur Sanders May Be Changing

Insider Hints That Browns’ Outlook On Shedeur Sanders May Be Changing

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Hints That Browns’ Outlook On Shedeur Sanders May Be Changing
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns left the 2025 draft with a full quarterback room and plenty of questions about who would lead the team into the season. The biggest question was which quarterback could become the long-term answer in Cleveland.

After Kenny Pickett was traded before ever appearing in a game,  Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders became the only realistic options. Gabriel’s physical limitations were a concern from the beginning, and Sanders’ struggle to climb the depth chart was one of the early mysteries of the season.

From a pure talent standpoint, Sanders always seemed to have the highest ceiling. Now he is finally showing that ability on the field, and the team has responded to his energy and confidence.

With four games left, the Browns must decide whether Sanders can play well enough to change their plans for the 2026 draft and their search for another young quarterback.

According to Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot, there is a real chance Sanders can change their minds and that he has ‘turned the tide’ within the organization with his latest performance.

“That performance that Shedeur Sanders put on against the Titans, I think that started to turn the tide within the organization. And if he can really prove that he is this gamer and is this playmaker, then maybe they don’t need to draft that quarterback. He’s got four more chances to show that he is the guy,” Cabot said.

If Sanders can prove he is the long-term solution at quarterback, it would give the Browns their fastest path to contention.

That said, the Browns’ offensive line remains a major concern heading into 2026. Outside of Dawand Jones, who will be returning from an injury, the team could lose much of its line to free agency or retirement. Drafting young linemen will be a priority, and with two first-round picks in 2026, they have the resources to do so.

The early rounds of the 2026 draft should focus on the offensive line and wide receiver. If the Browns were forced to package their first-round picks to select a quarterback, it could leave serious questions about the future of the offensive line and their WR group. These final four games of the season should give us a clearer picture of their potential plans.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Telling Insight About Andrew Berry's Future
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Reveals Telling Insight About Andrew Berry’s Future
Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Announce 6 Roster Moves
cleveland browns helmet
Browns Tackle Could Be Poised For Bigger Role In 2026
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Quinshon Judkins Is Leading NFL In Impressive Rookie Stat
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 07: Dan Orlovsky speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dan Orlovsky Sees Something New In Shedeur Sanders
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns#2 and Blake Whiteheart #86 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown from Sanders during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Shedeur Sanders Given Notable Grade For Week 14 Outing
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation