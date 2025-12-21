Shedeur Sanders Says He Feels Responsible For Browns Player’s Major Injury

Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins suffered a serious leg injury during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills after catching a short pass from Shedeur Sanders. Judkins was visibly hurt on the field and had to be carted off, immediately raising concerns among fans, teammates, and coaches.

After the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Judkins had fractured his fibula and dislocated his ankle, a devastating blow to the young player and the team’s offense.

Sanders, who has developed a close bond with Judkins during the season, expressed his disappointment and concern after the game, noting the emotional impact of seeing his teammate injured.

He noted that he feels bad because he threw the pass that ultimately ended up being the play that got Judkins injured.

“Knowing that he went down like that, it was definitely sad. That was my only option, with throwing it, but I feel bad because I threw it. Truthfully, it hurts,” Sanders said.

As a rookie, Judkins had emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers, providing both rushing and receiving versatility that helped keep defenses off balance.

His ability to contribute in multiple areas made him a key part of the offense, and losing him for the remainder of the season creates a significant challenge for Sanders and the coaching staff, who must now rely on other backs and skill-position players to fill the void.

