Worrisome Trend Has Resurfaced For Dustin Hopkins

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their 2025 preseason with a commanding 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday night.

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders grabbed headlines. But another big concern may be brewing after what unfolded during the game.

Dustin Hopkins handled all the placekicking duties against Carolina. He converted most of his attempts but missed an extra point that brought back familiar concerns.

“We’re not doing this again with Dustin Hopkins all year… Make the extra points or move on,” Nick Camino noted, while ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi wrote, “Dustin Hopkins is back,” after the missed kick.

We're not doing this again with Dustin Hopkins all year… Make the extra points or move on. — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) August 9, 2025

Dustin Hopkins is back. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 9, 2025

Hopkins struggled through the 2024 season. He converted just 18 of 27 field goal attempts and 17 of 20 extra points.

The accuracy issues marked a sharp decline from his previous reliability.

The veteran kicker had posted strong numbers in recent years. He hit over 90% of his field goals with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022 and maintained that success with Cleveland in 2023.

Hopkins earned a three-year, $15.9 million extension after that 2023 performance. But his accuracy dropped to 66.7% last season, including just four makes on eight attempts from 50-plus yards and three missed extra points.

With two preseason games remaining, Cleveland has time to evaluate alternatives.

Available options include Cade York, Eddie Pineiro, and Michael Badgley if the struggles continue.

