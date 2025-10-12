Shedeur Sanders Sends 3-Word Message Ahead Of Steelers Game

When Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Joe Flacco was benched prior to the team’s Week 5 game in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel, many assumed fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders would be elevated to the backup QB role.

That wasn’t the case, as Flacco remained Gabriel’s backup for the Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but after Flacco was dealt to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week, Sanders finally moved up the depth chart and will serve as the Browns’ QB2 in their Week 6 matchup at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now that he is one spot closer to finally being a starter, Sanders tweeted a simple three-word message likely referencing the situation.

“Thank you GOD.”

Thank you GOD — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) October 11, 2025

With a pair of first-round picks in a 2026 draft class that is projected to have plenty of options at quarterback, Cleveland’s main goal this season has to be figuring out if either Sanders or Gabriel can be the long-term solution at quarterback.

Gabriel looked good in his first start, and most importantly, he protected the football, which will only further cement his status as this team’s starting QB.

If Gabriel steps up again on Sunday and can deliver Cleveland’s first regular-season win in Pittsburgh since 2003, it’s likely that he’ll remain the starter quite a bit longer.

Some fans are dying to see Sanders soon, but it would do him a disservice to throw him out there before he is ready.

This could be a multi-year project, which is completely fine.

