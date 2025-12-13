Shedeur Sanders Shares Message For Fans Ahead Of Bears Game

The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL are finally getting a chance to see what Shedeur Sanders can do as a starter. For most of the 2025 NFL season, Sanders sat buried on the depth chart, but he’s finally getting his chance to prove to the organization that he deserves to be the long-time starter.

Sanders is coming off the best game of his career to date, though it came in a loss to the Tennessee Titans. Against the Titans, Sanders threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns while adding 29 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

It wasn’t always the prettiest showing from Sanders, but he at least showed the Browns that he’s capable of keeping up in high-scoring games. There were a few throws that Sanders would have probably liked to have back, but overall, he at least demonstrated he’s worth evaluating longer.

Cleveland fans have started to embrace Sanders as the team’s quarterback, and he expressed what the support means to him and sent a message to the fans.

“I’m truly thankful for the support, and I’m truly thankful for everything, but personally, I have to stay focused and stay within my own realm, put in my own way of thoughts and what I need to do to be successful and to be able to make those people proud and make those people happy,” Sanders said.

It’s good to hear Sanders show appreciation to the fans, especially given that it hasn’t always been very easy.

Sanders appears to be focused on what he needs to do for the team, but he faces a tough test in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears’ defense will truly test the young quarterback, so it’ll be interesting to see how he fares.

