Should The Browns Be Concerned About Jacoby Brissett?

Everybody knew what the Cleveland Browns‘ formula should be for their first 11 games of the 2022 season.

They should run the ball an awful lot, rely on the defense, and make no mistakes in the passing game.

And, depending on your definition of mistake, they did just that on the way to their first 1-0 record in 18 years.

Sure, things got shaky at the end thanks to some late defensive lapses.

And it’s not a good strategy to rely on a 58-yard game-winning field goal every week.

But a recently-altered offensive line helped Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt go off for over 187 rushing yards.

And if you take away either of 2 correctable mistakes by the secondary, that was more than the Panthers’ total offense.

Nick Chubb doing Nick Chubb things

Cleveland Browns

Jacoby Brissett played things in a very Stefanski-like conservative style with a second-half lead.

He protected the ball to the tune of no turnovers and one sack over 74 plays and almost 40 minutes of possession.

So, why are a resounding number of voices wondering if the Browns should be concerned about Jacoby Brissett?

Is This What Fans Should Expect?

Cleveland knew they weren’t signing a gunslinger when they hired Brissett.

And the notion he was brought in to replace Baker Mayfield should be dismissed out of hand.

Brissett is this season’s Case Keenum, another imperfect quarterback the Browns were able to win with.

But there is plenty of reason to wonder if Brissett can win many more games with a stat line like Sunday’s.

Jacoby Brissett and Kareem Hunt put the Browns on the board with their first score of the season!

There are better run defenses on the schedule, and fatigue along the offensive line already showed itself yesterday.

Cleveland will need more than 3.9 yards-per-pass to keep opponents from stacking the box all day.

But Brissett admitted he was overly emotional at the beginning of yesterday’s game.

And his excitement about starting another season opener may have contributed to his most glaring criticism.

Can Brissett Do More?

Every pundit, analyst, and coach knows not to base expectations for a season on what transpires in Week 1.

Cleveland fans will release the excitement of ending 35 weeks of non-football Sundays in Northern Ohio this weekend.

But Brissett will have a game under his belt to temper his personal excitement.

And the New York Jets provide no external storylines to provide added pressure to perform.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on QB Jacoby Brissett: "Like all of our players, I really do believe that he can continue to get better, will continue to get better. He can be better, but really, really proud with how he finished that game."

In this environment, maybe Brissett doesn’t overthrow 3 consecutive passes to receivers streaking down the sidelines.

If he hit even one of these last weekend, his anemic stat line could be a more acceptable 19/34/204 with 2 touchdowns.

And if he hit all three, Cleveland wins in a rout, and Brissett is set for life with free drinks downtown instead of kicker Cade York.

Once Brissett calmed down, he led 4 consecutive scoring drives, and we saw what Kevin Stefanski hopes to get out of him each week.

Cleveland’s Formula Will Work

Like the rest of players around the NFL, Brissett’s season now settles into a calmer and more predictable pattern.

Starting with the Jets, fans should expect something closer to his career 60% completion rate and 7 yards per play.

But that is not to say he is going to look much different than we saw in Carolina.

Brissett throws away from defenders, which is why Donovan Peoples-Jones reached or fell to make most of his catches.

Jacoby Brissett is undefeated as the Cleveland Browns QB.

He pushes the ball to extend deep receivers, as opposed to relying on back-shoulder catches or jump balls.

And Brissett is always likely to throw the ball away rather than take a sack or chance a mistake, especially with a lead.

All of this is why Brissett enjoys the 2nd-best interception rate (behind Aaron Rodgers) among current quarterbacks.

He might look boring or even inept at times, but if the rushing game and defense hold up, Brissett will grab some more victories.

And most of them won’t rely on a last-second field goal.