Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?

In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills.

Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market.

There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening.

The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in Buffalo, but doesn’t want to play for the veteran minimum.

That being said, there is still value in Beasley, so maybe the Cleveland Browns offer him a contract.

Getting To Know Cole

It came as a bit of a surprise when the Bills cut Beasley.

Last season, Beasley finished with 82 receptions, 693 receiving yards, and one touchdown through 16 games.

Despite that, the Bills decided to move on from the veteran wideout.

Bills release WR Cole Beasley. pic.twitter.com/FE4UOnLH2N — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2022

To be fair, the Bills have plenty of talent at wideout with Stefon DIggs, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder on their roster.

There doesn’t appear to be a reunion in the works, so Beasley is set to play elsewhere in 2022.

Somehow, Beasley has not signed yet, which is surprising considering his track record.

He was a reliable option in the slot with the Dallas Cowboys for seven seasons.

Beasley finished with over 300 receptions and more than 3,200 receiving yards during his time in Dallas.

He continued to produce during his three seasons in Buffalo, so there hasn’t been a decline with age.

It’s honestly surprising Beasley hasn’t landed with an NFL team yet.

Possibly, Beasley is seeking too much money or too long of a contract.

The talent is there with two straight campaigns of 80-plus receptions in Buffalo.

There is certainly an NFL roster that could use Beasley’s help for next season.

Cleveland’s Options

The Browns have made some major changes at the wide receiver position this offseason.

Fans watched both Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry depart.

After that, the Browns’ front office made a splash and acquired Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys are finalizing a trade to send WR Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

The Pro Bowl wideout should immediately be the No. 1 option for the Browns offense.

Also, Cleveland added Purdue wide receiver David Bell on draft day.

Cleveland has Donovan Peoples-Jones who took a major step forward last season.

Sadly, the Browns don’t have many reliable options after those three receivers.

At the moment, Cleveland will be counting on Javon Wims, Jakeem Grant Sr. and Anthony Schwartz as their backup options at wideout.

Hopefully, the Browns stay healthy at wide receiver because they could be in trouble with some recent injuries.

Time To Consider Beasley?

Possibly, Beasley could play a backup role or take over the No. 2 role from Peoples-Jones.

Although, Peoples-Jones has shown nice flashes over the last two seasons.

THE ROOKIE DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES GAME WINNER🔥 pic.twitter.com/b5VM8tOo8n — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 25, 2020

Last season, Peoples-Jones finished with 34 receptions, 597 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in 14 games (nine starts) with Cleveland.

The 23-year-old could very well put together Beasley type numbers without costing the Browns anymore money.

At the end of the day, Beasley is unlikely to want a backup role and there isn’t a starting spot available in Cleveland.

The Browns should certainly have interest, assuming Beasley is willing to take a short deal and a reasonable salary to have a part-time role.

Sadly that’s unlikely to happen, so Browns fans shouldn’t get their hopes up about Beasley being in a Browns uniform anytime soon.