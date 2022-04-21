Video Shows Nick Chubb’s Strength In Weight Room

Cleveland Browns fans, here is your Thursday afternoon Nick Chubb appreciation post.

Nick Chubb is a superstar 🌟 pic.twitter.com/0IhB3jUqE9 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 13, 2022

Chubb is once again showing us how physically strong he is in a recent social media video clip.

Check it out.

It is difficult to tell a few particulars from this video such as where Chubb is and exactly how much weight that is he is lifting.

The bottom line is it looks like a lot of weight, and he handles it for multiple reps.

Is Chubb In Berea?

There is no reporting to say he is or is not.

He was not pictured entering the facility on the snowy Tuesday morning when voluntary workouts began.

The Browns Phase One program is focused on meetings and conditioning so even if Chubb is not in Berea, it looks like he has the conditioning part down.

Chubb In 2022

How will Chubb do in 2022?

There are a few factors that will play a part in answering this question.

The first is Deshaun Watson.

Watson is a mobile quarterback so will the offense be turned into one with Watson acting as a de facto running back?

If so, Chubb’s productivity could be down.

The second is Kevin Stefanski’s playcalling.

There were games last season when it seemed as though the Browns abandoned the run game, and Chubb was pictured on the sidelines wearing a heavy winter jacket between offensive snaps.

Love how pissed Peyton is right now about Nick Chubb being on the sidelines in this situation. It’s been perplexing all year. He can catch. He’s a weapon. He’s a threat. He’s one of your best players. Use him. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) January 4, 2022

Hopefully, Stefanski’s playcalling is more consistent and a bit less frustrating to watch in 2022.

Another factor in Chubb’s success is Kareem Hunt.

The Browns’ offense suffered a lot last season because of Hunt’s injuries.

The tandem of Chubb and Hunt is hard to stop when both are on top of their game.

Lastly, will Chubb stay healthy for the entire season?

Chubb has been very productive in both 2020 and 2021, but he battled injuries in both seasons.

For the Browns to be competitive, a successful and healthy Chubb in the backfield is imperative.