Tommy Rees Admits To Big Mistake In Loss To Jets

The Cleveland Browns made their fair share of mistakes in their Week 10 loss to the New York Jets. In hindsight, it was a game they had to win.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees recently admitted to a mistake he made on a crucial play. Late in the game, facing fourth-and-1, he called a pass instead of feeding running back Quinshon Judkins. Dillon Gabriel took a sack, giving the ball back to the Jets.

“I should have run the ball,” Rees said.

Tommy Rees Brings Fresh Perspective to Browns’ Play-Calling

It’s refreshing to hear some accountability for a change. The fan base has had enough of generic answers that aren’t anything but empty words. This was specific, honest, and to the point.

It was Rees’s first game calling plays for the Browns. Of course, it was still within the confines of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense, but it was a bit of a change.

Now, the staff is addressing what needs to be fixed ahead of an AFC North matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. That will be easier said than done, considering the limitations the Browns’ personnel has shown this season.

There are some major doubts about Gabriel’s ability to lead this offense. The rookie doesn’t seem to have the size, arm strength, mobility, accuracy, processing speed, or upside to be a starting-caliber NFL quarterback, yet the Browns seem committed to him despite all the evidence suggesting it might be time to give Shedeur Sanders a chance.

Hopefully, Rees will at least call plays around Gabriel’s limitations. That means feeding Judkins early and often against the Ravens.

The matchup against the Ravens will tell us a lot. Not just more about Gabriel, but about Rees’ adaptability to the strengths and weaknesses he has on offense. Executing an offense that is more disciplined, focused, and has accountability will take this team a long way, even if the overall talent isn’t what it needs to be.

