Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Skip Bayless Had The Perfect Nick Chubb Comment

Skip Bayless Had The Perfect Nick Chubb Comment

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb did not get much love from his peers despite finishing with 1,259 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season.

He fell from the 26th to the 33rd spot in the league’s Top 100 Players list of 2022.

The former Georgia standout might have taken offense to that ranking, and he channeled his emotions by completing a dominating performance.

It was such an impressive outing that sports media personality and known Dallas Cowboys fan Skip Bayless had nothing but positive words for the five-year veteran.

Bayless tweeted, “Nick Chubb is … just too good, too powerful, too explosive.”

Chubb carried the Browns to victory by finishing with 141 yards on 22 carries.

While he did not score a touchdown, he helped move the chains, leading to rushing and receiving touchdowns by his backfield partner, Kareem Hunt.

The Browns did not deviate from the strategy that has worked wonders for them over the last few seasons.

Chubb has constantly delivered when his number is called, and he lets his game do the talking.

Repeating this kind of performance every week will easily give him another 1,000-yard season and possibly earn his first Associated Press All-Pro nod.

More importantly, the Browns will remain in postseason contention until Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson takes over for Jacoby Brissett.

 

Credit The Browns Offensive Line As Well

The Browns offensive line took a hit during the offseason when J.C. Tretter was not retained.

Still, they outmuscled the Carolina Panthers defensive line by finishing with 217 rushing yards.

Sure, Chubb is highly talented in dominating games.

But the likes of Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin also deserve the spotlight by creating those gaps that Chubb and Hunt exploited.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett drops back to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cleveland won 26-24.
Jacoby Brissett Comments On His Emotions Following Week 1
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
Donovan Peoples-Jones Came Up Big For Browns In Win
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/12/22)

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Jacoby Brissett Comments On His Emotions Following Week 1

No more pages to load