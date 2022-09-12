Skip Bayless Had The Perfect Nick Chubb Comment

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb did not get much love from his peers despite finishing with 1,259 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season.

He fell from the 26th to the 33rd spot in the league’s Top 100 Players list of 2022.

The former Georgia standout might have taken offense to that ranking, and he channeled his emotions by completing a dominating performance.

It was such an impressive outing that sports media personality and known Dallas Cowboys fan Skip Bayless had nothing but positive words for the five-year veteran.

Nick Chubb is … just too good, too powerful. too explosive. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 11, 2022

Bayless tweeted, “Nick Chubb is … just too good, too powerful, too explosive.”

Chubb carried the Browns to victory by finishing with 141 yards on 22 carries.

While he did not score a touchdown, he helped move the chains, leading to rushing and receiving touchdowns by his backfield partner, Kareem Hunt.

The Browns did not deviate from the strategy that has worked wonders for them over the last few seasons.

Chubb has constantly delivered when his number is called, and he lets his game do the talking.

Repeating this kind of performance every week will easily give him another 1,000-yard season and possibly earn his first Associated Press All-Pro nod.

More importantly, the Browns will remain in postseason contention until Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson takes over for Jacoby Brissett.

Credit The Browns Offensive Line As Well

The Browns offensive line took a hit during the offseason when J.C. Tretter was not retained.

Still, they outmuscled the Carolina Panthers defensive line by finishing with 217 rushing yards.

Sure, Chubb is highly talented in dominating games.

But the likes of Jedrick Wills Jr., Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin also deserve the spotlight by creating those gaps that Chubb and Hunt exploited.