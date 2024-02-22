Browns Nation

Stat Shows Browns Defender Was Exceptional Last Season

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
Martin Emerson Jr. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

It’s often been said that defensive backs “play on an island.”

Essentially, they are out on the furthest green spaces of a football field, covering a receiver.

Whereas defensive linemen are stacked next to each other to collectively help bring down opposing ballcarriers, corners are by themselves to make a play.

That is why cornerback is one of the hardest positions to play in football.

Their mistakes are laid bare before the world to see, and oftentimes, the athlete is unable to recover.

That doesn’t appear to be the case with Martin Emerson Jr. of the Cleveland Browns.

Since arriving in Cleveland in 2022, Emerson has been one of the best young corners in the NFL.

Recently, Pro Football Focus (PFF) reviewed film of Emerson from the 2023 season and found that he did not allow a single touchdown in coverage.

That is astounding, to say the least.

Initially, some football fans wondered why the Browns were drafting yet another corner with the 68th overall pick of the 2022 draft.

After all, the team already had Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II.

The answer is obvious-a team can never have enough good cover men.

As a rookie in 2022, Emerson had 51 total tackles, one sack, 15 pass breakups, and, as PFF pointed out, allowed four touchdowns in coverage.

This past season, the second-year player made 45 total tackles, defended 14 passes, and hauled in four interceptions.

Cleveland has been very good at identifying talent in the past few years, especially at the corner position.

With Emerson, Newsome, and Ward all returning in 2024, opposing receivers will have a long day.

