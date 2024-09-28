Video Shows Browns Fans Chanting On Plane While Heading To Las Vegas

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a tough loss in Week 3 as they somehow found a way to lose to the New York Giants at home.

The Giants limped into the matchup as a winless squad, but their defense gave the Browns’ offense fits throughout the afternoon.

Cleveland’s offensive line has struggled with injuries and the backups didn’t do Deshaun Watson any favors as he was constantly under duress every time he dropped back to pass.

Sitting at 1-2, the Browns head into a Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders that could be a turning point in their season.

Like Cleveland, Las Vegas is also dealing with its fair share of injuries as they’ve already ruled out stars Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby.

With a huge game coming up, Browns fans were fired up on their flight to Las Vegas via I’m From Cleveland.

“Cleveland’s Dawg Pound headed to Vegas.”

Vegas 🐶✈️ pic.twitter.com/YluRCp6svU — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) September 28, 2024

In the video, the flight cabin is filled with Browns fans waving orange towels and chanting “Let’s go Browns!”

It’s quite the scene as the entire flight seems to be rooting for the team and it sounds like Allegiant Stadium will have its fair share of fans in attendance.

The Raiders will be hoping to pull off a victory on their home turf against a fellow struggling AFC team, though with both sides dealing with injuries it might not be the most pleasant game to watch.

Still, one team will emerge victorious and it’ll be interesting to see if it’s Cleveland that can right the ship and turn its season around.

