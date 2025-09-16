Stat Shows Concerning Trend With Browns In Past 2 Weeks

The Cleveland Browns have played much better than some people expected in the first two weeks of the season.

Unfortunately, they’re still 0-2.

The team’s offensive miscues have been too much to overcome, and even though their defense has been absolutely spectacular, there’s just not much they can do when they keep turning the ball over.

To put it in context, NFL analytics account Walter Football took to social media to show just how rare this situation is:

“The Browns have outgained their opponents 649-383 through two weeks. They’re 0-2,” via WalterFootball.

The Browns have outgained their opponents 649-383 through two weeks. They're 0-2. — WalterFootball (@walterfootball) September 14, 2025

One might not be able to tell after they gave up a whopping 41 points on Sunday, but the Browns’ defense has actually been championship-caliber.

Also, one of the Ravens’ touchdowns came from a recovered fumble, so the defense wasn’t even on the field to prevent it.

The Browns have turned the ball over twice in each game so far, with Joe Flacco throwing three interceptions and losing one fumble.

He’s only thrown two touchdown passes.

It’s one thing to win the possession battle or to limit your opposition on defense, but that doesn’t mean much if you don’t make the most of your opportunities to score.

Now, they will head back home to face a 2-0 Green Bay Packers team that also has a Super Bowl-caliber defense, so Joe Flacco could be in for another very long and very difficult afternoon on Sunday.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals When Browns Should Make QB Change