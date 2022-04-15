Browns Nation

Stat Shows Nick Chubb Among Elite RB’s In 2021

By

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 22, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Giants 17-13.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

This is your daily reminder that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is really good at his job.

A recent stat showed that Chubb is among the elite running backs in the NFL in most rush yards per attempt in 2021.

 

Chubb Ranks Third

Only Rashaad Penny and Tony Pollard gained more yards per carry over a minimum of 100 carries last season.

Penny finished with an astounding 6.29 yards, and Pollard was ever so slightly ahead of Chubb at 5.53 with Chubb coming in at 5.52.

 

The Trio Of Chubb, Hunt, And Watson

The addition of Deshaun Watson adds mobility at quarterback.

Watson could essentially be a running back and could perform similarly to Lamar Jackson accruing a lot of rushing yards.

What this means for Chubb and Kareem Hunt‘s 2022 on-the-ground production remains to be seen.

 

Georgia Connection

Eyebrows rose when reports circulated about the Browns inviting Georgia running back Rachaad White in for a pre-draft visit.

To be fair, White met in person with Tampa Bay and had virtual meetings with New Orleans, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Baltimore, and Las Vegas so he is a coveted prospect.

Chubb, also a Georgia Bulldog, leads a Browns running back room that is pretty crowded.

Right now it also has Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, and Demetric Felton in it.

 

Chubb Is Always Ready

Despite battling injury in 2021, Chubb was always ready to go.

Some would argue that Coach Stefanski’s play-calling eliminated the run game at critical points of games so the reality is that Chubb could have more yards if that was not the case.

Regardless, Chubb is a team-first guy who keeps a relatively low profile, and that is just how he prefers it.

He also is calm, steady, and unflappable, and everyone can like and admire those qualities.

Chubb never looks panicked or stressed.

With his temperament and mindset, it is not any wonder he is one of the best running backs in the game.

 

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

