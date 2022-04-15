Stat Shows Nick Chubb Among Elite RB’s In 2021

This is your daily reminder that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is really good at his job.

A recent stat showed that Chubb is among the elite running backs in the NFL in most rush yards per attempt in 2021.

Most rush yards per attempt last season among RB

(min. 100 carries) Rashaad Penny 6.29

Tony Pollard 5.53

Nick Chubb 5.52

Miles Sanders 5.50

Jonathan Taylor 5.45@pennyhendrixx my goodness pic.twitter.com/m1FLEMmD0N — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 15, 2022

Chubb Ranks Third

Only Rashaad Penny and Tony Pollard gained more yards per carry over a minimum of 100 carries last season.

Penny finished with an astounding 6.29 yards, and Pollard was ever so slightly ahead of Chubb at 5.53 with Chubb coming in at 5.52.

The Trio Of Chubb, Hunt, And Watson

The addition of Deshaun Watson adds mobility at quarterback.

Watson could essentially be a running back and could perform similarly to Lamar Jackson accruing a lot of rushing yards.

What this means for Chubb and Kareem Hunt‘s 2022 on-the-ground production remains to be seen.

Georgia Connection

Eyebrows rose when reports circulated about the Browns inviting Georgia running back Rachaad White in for a pre-draft visit.

ASU RB Rachaad White recently had a Top 30 Visit with the #Browns. He'll travel to Tampa for a visit with the #Buccaneers on Wednesday. White has met virtually w/ several teams, long list includes #Saints, #Bills, #Bengals, #Ravens and #Raiders. LOVE White as a prospect. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 11, 2022

To be fair, White met in person with Tampa Bay and had virtual meetings with New Orleans, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Baltimore, and Las Vegas so he is a coveted prospect.

Chubb, also a Georgia Bulldog, leads a Browns running back room that is pretty crowded.

Right now it also has Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, and Demetric Felton in it.

Chubb Is Always Ready

Despite battling injury in 2021, Chubb was always ready to go.

Some would argue that Coach Stefanski’s play-calling eliminated the run game at critical points of games so the reality is that Chubb could have more yards if that was not the case.

Regardless, Chubb is a team-first guy who keeps a relatively low profile, and that is just how he prefers it.

He also is calm, steady, and unflappable, and everyone can like and admire those qualities.

Chubb never looks panicked or stressed.

With his temperament and mindset, it is not any wonder he is one of the best running backs in the game.