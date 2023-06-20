Stat Shows The Amazing Explosiveness Of Nick Chubb

Fans of the Cleveland Browns would argue that Nick Chubb is the best running back in the NFL today, and they’re likely correct.

Chubb averaged 5.0 yards per carry during the 2022 season, which was higher than Derrick Henry (4.4), Jonathan Taylor (4.5), and Josh Jacobs (4.9).

In all, Chubb posted a career-high 1,525 rushing yards last season, and according to Next Gen Stats, he has run for 1,312 yards over expected since 2018, which is the highest such mark in the league.

It shows just how much of a workhorse he really is.

Nick Chubb has generated +1,312 rushing yards over expected since 2018, the most by a running back over the last five seasons. Chubb is the only running back to gain over 250 RYOE in each of the last four seasons, including an RB-leading +284 RYOE in 2022.

Chubb has been Cleveland’s chief offensive weapon during that span, and he has helped keep them afloat.

He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons, and he is very much in the prime of his career at the moment.

But this coming season, the Browns are sure to be much more than the Chubb show.

Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will be on the field for the entire season, barring injury, and he will have a nice wide receiver trio to throw the football to.

Headlining that group is Amari Cooper, the four-time Pro Bowler, and the group also includes ascendent speed threats in Donovan Peoples-Jones and Elijah Moore.

Then there is tight end David Njoku, who is a very nice target in the red zone.

The Browns’ defense also looks vastly improved, at least on paper, which should further reduce the pressure on Chubb to always carry the team.

All this adds up to a great chance for the team to reach the playoffs for just the third time since 1999.