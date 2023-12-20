Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Stats Confirm The Browns Have The Best CB Trio In The NFL

Stats Confirm The Browns Have The Best CB Trio In The NFL

By

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Even casual NFL fans can appreciate Myles Garrett and the rest of the Cleveland Browns’ front four.

And the Dawg Pound has seen their linebackers and safeties make splash plays week after week, too.

But things don’t get any easier for Cleveland opponents if they try to push the ball over or around those players.

Next Gen Stats points out the Browns’ most dominant defensive group resides in the cornerback room.

Cleveland not only has the best pair of outside corners in the NFL.

But their slot corner also ranks among the top 4 cornerbacks in the league when it comes to pass coverage.

Denzel Ward (66.7), Greg Newsome (66.7), and Martin Emerson (67.7) hold Next Gen’s top 3 coverage success rates.

Chicago’s Jaylen Johnson sneaks into a 3-way tie with Ward and Emerson.

As with most advanced metrics, coverage success entails more than defending passes.

It takes into account the success rate of catches against the corners, considering the results of the catch.

One reason the Browns lead the league in 3-and-outs is the corners’ ability to limit yardage, if not receptions.

If a corner stops a receiver after a third-down catch before he converts the first down, it is a successful coverage.

Likewise, any catch that comes up short of the perceived “success rate” for the offense is a defensive win.

Offensive coordinators know they are throwing into a spider web if they challenge the Browns’ secondary.

As Next Gen Stats also points out, that helps the Browns hold opponents to a league-best (-)157 EPA.

Expected Points Added (EPA) compares actual points allowed to expected points based on starting field position.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Is Close To Making Browns History This Season

59 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Reveals He Battled Another Injury Before Sunday's Game

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns defender Ronnie Hickman Jr.

PFF Gives Browns Rookie Their Highest Grade In Week 15

17 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Reveals Playoff Scenarios For The Browns For Week 16

17 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Numbers Show Browns Playmaker Has Been On A Tear In Last 2 Games

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Shelby Harris

Podcast Host Praises Notable Factor In Browns Latest Victories

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Coach Makes Strong Declaration About Myles Garrett

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

NFL Analyst Goes Wild Over David Njoku Moment With Browns Fan

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Defender Notes Main Reason For Continued Success This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Analyst Credits One Browns Unit For Win Over Bears

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Analyst Criticizes Officials Over Myles Garrett Missed Calls

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Playoffs Chances Get Huge Boost After Bears Win

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Uses Kevin Stefanski As An Example For NFL Coaches

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares 'Definitive Argument' For Kevin Stefanski To Be COY

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

1 Stat Shows Joe Flacco Is Playing At An Elite Level For Browns

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Break 10-Year Drought With Notable Performances

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: D'Anthony Bell #37 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter to win the game over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Studs & Duds From Browns' Win Over The Bears

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Bears Shouldn't Be "Intimidated" By Browns Player

3 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Says 2 Key Browns Players Will Play Against Bears

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Notes 1 Game Will Be "Ultra Meaningful" For Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Fans Are Giving Myles Garrett Notable Pro Bowl Honor

4 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Bears Game

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Myles Garrett Doubles Down On Comments Against NFL Referees

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Coach Says Injured Defender Has Taken On New Role

5 days ago

Amari Cooper Is Close To Making Browns History This Season

No more pages to load