Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Broncos Game

The Cleveland Browns face the suddenly hot Denver Broncos on Sunday and continue to make roster moves in preparation.

According to the team, the Browns have activated linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk from injured reserve.

We have activated LB Jordan Kunaszyk from injured reserve. CB A.J. Green III and S Tanner McCalister have also been elevated from the practice squad. 📰 » https://t.co/FohOE33zQO pic.twitter.com/Ft3XtByS4h — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2023

Cleveland has also elevated corner A.J. Green and safety Tanner McCalister from the practice squad.

Kunaszyk is a favorite of the defensive coaching staff, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz donned the linebacker’s jersey earlier this year in homage.

For some reason, DC Jim Schwartz is wearing a No. 51 jersey at OTA practice. For the record, that’s LB Jordan Kunaszyk’s number. pic.twitter.com/tMVAznJCGW — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) May 24, 2023

After beginning his college career at the Juco level, Kunaszyk played three years for the Cal Golden Bears and was named All-PAC-12 and an All-American as a senior.

He went undrafted in 2019 before spending three seasons with Carolina and Washington.

Kunaszyk signed with the Browns in 2022 and had two starts, compiling a career-best 22 tackles.

The linebacker has been on injured reserve since the end of August.

Green has been a member of Cleveland’s secondary since arriving as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2020.

Since then, he has been on and off the Browns’ practice squad and has started two career games.

His career totals include two interceptions, 39 tackles, and seven passes defended.

McCalister played originally at Oklahoma State before transferring to Ohio State as a graduate transfer.

During his one season with the Buckeyes, McCalister had three picks, a pass deflection, and 24 tackles.

The safety was also undrafted this past April and signed to the Browns practice squad.

All three players will be part of a Cleveland team hoping to shut down the Broncos’ four-game winning streak.

A victory would move the Browns into a crowded first-place tie in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens.