Myles Garrett Gets Honest About ‘Missed Opportunity’ Against Seattle

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns dropped a close game in Seattle, 24-20.

At one point, the Seahawks were leading by 14 points before the Browns finally scored their first points of the day.

After Seattle kicked a field goal, Cleveland was down 17-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Browns kept battling until taking a 20-17 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Ultimately, Cleveland couldn’t maintain the lead and gave up a Jaxon Smith-Njigba touchdown late in the final quarter for the loss.

Despite leaving the Pacific Northwest without a W, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett believes the team will rally (via WEWS’ Camryn Justice on Twitter).

“It’s definitely a missed opportunity. 5-2 sounds a lot better than 4-3… At the end of the day there will be more and I trust our guys and our ability to make those plays and myself to make those plays.”

With just under seven minutes remaining in the game, Garrett sacked Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for a loss on 3rd-and-10.

That stopped a Seattle drive and forced a punt.

Cleveland was unable to take advantage on their next possession.

Browns backup quarterback P.J. Walker had a pass tipped for a crucial Seahawks interception with under two minutes remaining, leading to the game-winning score.

Walker had three turnovers during the afternoon, including a pick in the second quarter that ended a Browns drive deep in Seattle territory.

He also fumbled in the first quarter, which led to the Hawks’ second touchdown.

After two road games, Cleveland returns home to host the 1-7 Arizona Cardinals and former Browns signal-caller Joshua Dobbs.

